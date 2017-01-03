Defoe nets pair in draw

Jermain Defoe scored two penalties as lowly Sunderland prevented Liverpool from significantly trimming Chelsea’s lead at the Premier League summit in a 2-2 draw on Monday.

Liverpool twice went ahead, through Daniel Sturridge and Sadio Mane, but Defoe’s two spot-kicks mean Chelsea will move eight points clear if it wins at Tottenham on Wednesday.

“I am not able to explain it because I don’t know exactly what I saw,” said Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp. “My team were fighting, but I wasn’t sure if they could do it.”

Manchester City lost ground after losing 1-0 at Liverpool on New Year’s Eve, but it bounced back by winning 2-1 at home to Burnley despite the first-half dismissal of Fernandinho.

Liverpool, which was denied a fifth successive league win, was left five points adrift of Chelsea in second place, with City two points back in third.

Manchester United rose to within a point of the top four after goals by Juan Mata and Zlatan Ibrahimovic secured a contentious 2-0 win at 10-man West Ham United.

Klopp made just one change to his starting lineup, Sturridge replacing the injured Jordan Henderson, and the England striker gave his side a 19th-minute lead at the Stadium of Light.

Dejan Lovren miscued his volley from a corner, but Sturridge reacted sharply to swivel and redirect the ball past Sunderland goalkeeper Vito Mannone with his head.

Defoe equalized six minutes later, netting his 10th league goal of the season from the penalty spot after Didier N’Dong was fouled by Ragnar Klavan.

Mane restored Liverpool’s lead in the 72nd minute, tapping in from a corner, but then conceded a penalty for a needless handball, allowing Defoe to equalize for the second time with six minutes to play.

Substitute Enner Valencia, Leighton Baines and Romelu Lukaku scored in the last 17 minutes as seventh-place Everton overcame Southampton 3-0 at Goodison Park.

West Bromwich Albion remains a point below Everton in eighth after coming from behind to win 3-1 at home to second-bottom Hull City through goals from Chris Brunt, Gareth McAuley and James Morrison.

Champion Leicester City has now gone 12 league games without an away win following a drab 0-0 draw at Middlesbrough.