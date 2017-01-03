Kwansei Gakuin can’t match Fujitsu’s size, strength in Rice Bowl

With 28 Japanese collegiate titles, Kwansei Gakuin University is indisputably the most dominant college football team in this nation’s history.

But even for the perennial winners, it’s a daunting task to beat the X League champions today.

The Fighters were completely stomped by the Fujitsu Frontiers 30-13 in the annual Rice Bowl national championship at Tokyo Dome on Tuesday.

Kwansei Gakuin repeatedly used trick plays to counter the more experienced Frontiers, who also had four American players, including quarterback and Rice Bowl MVP Colby Cameron.

But the Fighters didn’t play well enough against the bigger and stronger Frontiers players.

“You’ve got to be able to find ways to advance the ball with your individual skills, not just with your strategies,” Kwansei Gakuin head coach Hideaki Toriuchi said of his team’s performance after the game. “At the end of the day, you’ve got to have players that can do it to beat them.

“Our defense did their job well enough. But we couldn’t find a way offensively. And (the Frontiers) have so many offensive weapons, including the quarterback (Cameron). It’s impossible to beat them with just your tactics.”

Kwansei Gakuin assistant head coach Kazuki Omura agreed with Toriuchi’s assessment about individual skills. But he added that his team failed to make many plays that it should have made.

“So we lost the game by ourselves,” Omura said.

The recent influx of American players into the X League has made it harder for collegiate champions to win the Rice Bowl title.

“Especially when the X League plays Americans at quarterback, running back and defensive end positions, it makes it really tough for the collegiate team,” Omura said.

The Rice Bowl, one of the oldest Japanese bowl games, began in 1948. The current format, in which the collegiate champions and X League champions face one other, started in 1984, and the college squads had some early success.

But those days seem like ancient history as the collegiate teams have had tough times at the Rice Bowl in recent years. The collegiate champions have won 12 Rice Bowls since 1984, but none since 2009, when Ritsumeikan University edged the Panasonic Electric Impulse 17-13.

Omura insisted that the meaning of the Rice Bowl has changed and maybe it’s time for Japanese football to do something different to develop the game for the future. He said that it might be better for the collegiate champions to play against an American college team, for instance, like the Ivy League champion.

Meanwhile, Fujitsu’s Cameron said that he was impressed with how Kwansei Gakuin’s defense played against his Frontiers.

“They’ve got a lot of talent on defense. A lot of them have an opportunity to play in the X League if they want,” Cameron said.

Cameron said that collegiate teams practice every day, while X League teams do so twice a week. So in that regard, the collegiate teams have an edge over the X League teams for the Rice Bowl.

“I think there’ll be some upsets (at the Rice Bowl),” the Louisiana Tech University product said. “I think football is on the rise in Japan and in college football even. I think sooner or later, there’ll be a Rice Bowl upset. Hopefully, not (against) Fujitsu.”