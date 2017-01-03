Broncos coach Kubiak quits due to health issues

Denver Broncos coach Gary Kubiak informed his players after their victory over Oakland on Sunday that he’s stepping away from the game and the team he loves. He said the grind of coaching was taking too big of a toll on his health.

“In all honesty, I’ve struggled this year ,” said Kubiak, who has fought fatigue ever since suffering a complex migraine back in October.

Kubiak, 55, leaves with two years left on his contract and a 24-11 record in Denver. Including his eight seasons with Houston, his career head coaching record is 87-77.

“I’m glad we sent him off with a win,” quarterback Trevor Siemian said.

The Broncos’ 24-6 win over the Raiders was a bittersweet capstone to a disappointing season that began with expectations of repeating as Super Bowl champs and a 4-0 record, and ended without a trip to the playoffs and a 9-7 mark.

Kubiak says goodbye just 11 months after winning Super Bowl 50.

“We love Kube, we love how he treated us,” said Aqib Talib. “We pray he gets healthy.”

The star cornerback said he still marvels at how fast the Broncos played in their 24-10 win over Cam Newton and Carolina in the Super Bowl.

“That’s kudos to Kube. He kept us super fresh and it showed in February,” Talib said.

It’s an irony not lost on his players that Kubiak was so adroit at keeping players’ bodies fresh for game day but couldn’t stay healthy himself.

“He understood our bodies, I think, better than any coach I’ve ever had,” said cornerback Chris Harris Jr. “A lot of coaches want to grind you out, wear you down, and then you don’t have any juice during the season. That’s one thing I loved the most.”

“Kube is the godfather of taking care of bodies, man,” Talib said. “He had to put two more years on my career, the way he takes care of the vets, takes care of the older guys. I pray that the next coach is like that.”

Now, Kubiak can focus on preserving his own health, they said.

“His health is the most important thing to us,” linebacker Von Miller said.

“You can’t kill yourself over this game,” Harris said.

After an Oct. 9 loss, Kubiak was taken to the hospital and diagnosed with a complex migraine , then forced to sit out Denver’s next game. It was his second major health scare. In 2013, while with the Texans, he collapsed on the field and was diagnosed with a mini-stroke.

He was fired at the end of that season and had a terrific comeback in 2014 as offensive coordinator in Baltimore, where he had planned to stay until Broncos GM John Elway called him following John Fox’s ouster.

Kubiak stepped back into the pressure cooker of head coaching on Jan. 19, 2015, when he was hired as Denver’s 15th head coach. He had spent 13 seasons there backing up Elway at quarterback and drawing up plays as his offensive coordinator.

He said at the time that his health scare in 2013 taught him to rely more on those around him. He also said he wasn’t worried about the pressure of the Denver job, noting he thrived amid high expectations as a player from 1983-91, then serving on Mike Shanahan’s staff from 1995-2005 and coaching the Texans from 2006-13.

With Kubiak stepping down, possible replacements include Miami defensive coordinator Vance Joseph and Atlanta offensive coordinator Kyle Shanahan. Elway was to address his third coaching search in six years on Monday.