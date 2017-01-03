Butler pumps in 52 as Bulls run past Hornets

Following a year of inconsistency and disappointment, the Chicago Bulls entered 2017 with plenty of resolutions.

There’s one thing, however, they are hoping remains the same — the production of Jimmy Butler.

Butler scored 52 points and outdueled Kemba Walker, carrying Chicago in a 118-111 victory over the Charlotte Hornets on Monday night.

Butler was a point shy of his career high, which he got Jan. 14, 2016 at Philadelphia. He scored 20 points in the first half and 17 in the game’s final four minutes.

Butler also had 12 rebounds and six assists while shooting 21 of 22 from the free-throw line.

“I was just playing basketball,” Butler said. “I didn’t even know how many points I had. I just had a groove. Coach kept drawing up the same play.”

Walker went blow-for-blow with Butler for much of the game, boosting his All-Star candidacy with 34 points and a season-high 11 rebounds. Clippers 109, Suns 98

In Los Angeles, J.J. Redick scored 22 points and the Clippers beat Phoenix, opening the new year by snapping a six-game skid. Cavaliers 90, Pelicans 82

In Cleveland, LeBron James scored 26 points and the short-handed Cavaliers rallied for a win over New Orleans.

Cleveland guard Kyrie Irving missed his second straight game because of tightness in his right hamstring. Warriors 127, Nuggets 119

In Oakland, Draymond Green’s putback with 28.9 seconds left gave him the final rebound for his second triple-double of the season, and he finished with 15 points, 13 assists and 10 boards to lead balanced Golden State past Denver. Bucks 98, Thunder 94

In Milwaukee, Giannis Antetokounmpo had 26 points and 10 rebounds and rookie Malcolm Brogdon hit two free throws with 8.8 seconds left, lifting the Bucks over Oklahoma City. Jazz 101, Nets 89

In New York, Gordon Hayward scored 30 points, Rudy Gobert had 15 points and 16 rebounds and Utah pulled away in the final quarter to beat Brooklyn. Rockets 101, Wizards 91

In Houston, Eric Gordon scored 31 points and James Harden had 23 points, 10 assists and 10 rebounds to lead the Rockets over Washington. Magic 115, Knicks 103

In New York, Jodie Meeks scored a season-high 23 points, and Orlando handed the Knicks their fifth straight loss.