B-Corsairs capitalize on free-throw opportunities in victory over Hannaryz

The free-throw line was the Yokohama B-Corsairs’ comfort zone on Tuesday afternoon.

B-Corsairs players strolled to the foul line and repeatedly sent the ball through the net, converting 24 of 27 shots in a 74-64 victory over the Kyoto Hannaryz at Yokohama International Swimming Pool.

Yokohama big man Jason Washburn, who scored a team-high 27 points, was 9-for-11 from the field and made all six of his free-throw attempts while grabbing seven rebounds. Frontcourt mate Jeff Parmer had a dynamic performance, too, contributing 16 points, including 7 of 7 from the charity stripe, six rebounds and six assists.

Masashi Hosoya added eight points for the hosts, who led 34-30 at halftime. Faye Pape Mour had six points and 10 rebounds and Ken Takeda also poured in six points and made three steals.

The B-Corsairs (11-18) limited Kyoto to 34.3 percent shooting from the field.

Kevin Kotzur had team-high totals in points (25), rebounds (16) and assists (five) for the Hannaryz (13-16). Yusuke Okada, who was 2-for-10 from 3-point range, added 10 points and four assists. Hayato Kawashima and Sunao Murakami each finished with six points.

Yokohama won the series opener 83-75 on Monday.

Second-division update: Tuesday’s results are as follows: Earthfriends Tokyo Z 64, Iwate Big Bulls 60; Fukushima Firebonds 80, Bambitious Nara 66; Shinshu Brave Warriors 84, Kagoshima Rebnise 77; Shimane Susanoo Magic 81, Aomori Wat’s 73; Nishinomiya Storks 80, Kumamoto Volters 66; and Ehime Orange Vikings 74, Yamagata Wyverns 67.