Giroud’s work of art sparks Arsenal

With Alexis Sanchez’s cross floating into the penalty area behind him, Olivier Giroud only had one choice: A back-heeled overhead flick.

“I was a bit lucky but it was the only thing I could do,” Giroud said. “The ball was behind me and I tried to hit it with a back heel.”

The ball hit the underside of the crossbar, came down and went over the line to produce one of the most exceptional goals witnessed by Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger.

“That could be remembered as the ‘Giroud goal’ that nobody forgets,” Wenger said after Arsenal’s 2-0 victory over Crystal Palace in the English Premier League.

“Olivier transformed that goal into art,” Wenger added. “Art because of the surprise, because the beauty of the movement and because the efficiency of the movement — the ball went in.”

Giroud’s previous touch before the “scorpion strike” was also a back-heeled flick — the fourth touch in a flowing move launched by Arsenal inside its own half. Giroud squared to Granit Xhaka, who released Alex Iwobi to continue the advance before threading the ball through to Sanchez. Giroud then completed the counterattack in an exquisite manner in the 18th minute.

“It was an exceptional goal because it was at the end of a fantastic collective movement which our game is about,” Wenger said. “After that it was a reflex. Any goal scorer is ready to take any part of his body to score a goal.”

And when such a goal is executed so perfectly, it can light up a stadium — even on a rainy, freezing day.

“(Giroud) brings the unexpected and we all come to football to get the unexpected,” Wenger said.

Inevitably it overshadowed Iwobi’s 56th-minute header which enabled the hosts to relax against a Palace side one place above the relegation zone.

The victory took Arsenal above Manchester City into third place, nine points behind leader Chelsea.

Harry Kane and Dele Alli both scored twice in Sunday’s other match, as Tottenham climbed to fourth in the standings with a 4-1 victory over Watford.

Tottenham is seeking a route back into the Champions League next season, through a top-four finish, after being eliminated in the group stage on its return to the competition after a five-year absence.

“It was a solid performance from the start,” Alli said, after making it 18 goals from 51 Premier League matches. “Watford started the game really quick and made it difficult for us but, after we got the first goal, it was a pretty comfortable win in the end.”

Tottenham took full advantage of Manchester City losing at Liverpool on Saturday, with Pep Guardiola’s side sliding from third to fifth over the New Year weekend.

The only consolation for Watford was Kaboul bundling the ball in from close range in stoppage time.