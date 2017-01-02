Maple Leafs edge Red Wings in Centennial Classic

Auston Matthews put on a show for the streaking Toronto Maple Leafs in his first outdoor game

Matthews scored in regulation and overtime, leading the Maple Leafs to a 5-4 victory over the Detroit Red Wings on Sunday in the Centennial Classic.

In a game delayed 30 minutes at the start because of sun on the ice at BMO Field, Matthews won it with the 20th goal of his rookie season after the Maple Leafs blew a three-goal lead in the third period. Toronto has won five straight to improve to 17-12-7.

After eluding Red Wings defender Danny DeKeyser, the 19-year-old Matthews flipped a quick backhander into the upper reaches of the net at 3:40 of overtime.

“Definitely one of the best moments in hockey I’ve ever experienced for myself,” Matthews said. “It’s pretty special.”

Toronto won after Detroit’s Anthony Mantha tied it with 1.1 seconds left.

“To get a big goal like that, you don’t want to call it a storybook (ending), but you may as well, right?” Toronto defenseman Morgan Rielly said about Matthews’ first OT goal.

Leo Komarov, Mitch Marner, and Connor Brown also scored for Toronto, and Frederik Andersen made 33 saves. Matthews has scored in four straight games and has 13 goals in the last 17 games.

“I don’t think there’s anybody in this room that’s surprised by it,” Rielly said. “He’s got a skillset that allows him to do things that a lot of other people can’t do. But on top of that, he’s got a good brain, he works hard and he’s been playing with good teammates. We have lots of faith that it’s going to continue to roll the way it is.”

Mantha scored twice for Detroit, Jonathan Ericsson and Dylan Larkin added goals and rookie Jared Coreau stopped 23 shots. The Red Wings dropped to 16-16-5.

Mantha extended his points streak to six games.

“It’s the confidence,” Manta said. “The chemistry is also coming along, the coaches having confidence in me also, gives me more ice time, so I just need to keep playing the way I am.”

It wasn’t an entirely full house at BMO with scattered empty seats among the 40,818 in attendance. The rink itself was placed on a tableau of the No. 100, signifying both the centennial season for both the Leafs and NHL.

Before the game, the NHL revealed the first 33 players on its 100 greatest players list, a group that included former Red Wings great Gordie Howe and former Leafs goalie Johnny Bower.