Packers win NFC North title

The Green Bay Packers and Detroit Lions are both headed to the postseason.

One of those teams looks like a threat to make a serious run.

Aaron Rodgers threw four touchdown passes, and the Packers calmly dispatched Detroit 31-24 on Sunday night to win the NFC North title. Green Bay finished the regular season with six consecutive victories, and although the Lions made the playoffs as a wild card, they frittered away the division title with three straight losses down the stretch.

The Packers and Lions were both safely in the playoffs by the time their game kicked off, because Washington lost to the New York Giants earlier in the day. But there was still a division title at stake in the Green Bay-Detroit game, and the winner would enter the postseason on a much happier note.

“Winning games like today gives you great confidence. It gives you momentum,” Packers coach Mike McCarthy said. “We clearly understand where we were six weeks ago, and where we are today.”

Green Bay (10-6) starts its postseason at home against the Giants next weekend, and Detroit (9-7) plays at Seattle.

The Lions made the playoffs for the second time in coach Jim Caldwell’s three seasons at the helm, but they remain without a division title since 1993. They are 0-5 this season against teams that made the playoffs — including losses to the Giants, Cowboys and Packers to close the regular season.

Giants 19, Redskins 10: In Landover, Maryland, facing an opponent with nothing to play for, Washington blew its chance to make the playoffs in an uninspired loss.

Chiefs 37, Chargers 27: In San Diego, Alex Smith threw for two touchdowns and ran for another, and Kansas City clinched the AFC West title and a first-round playoff bye in perhaps the final NFL game in San Diego.

Broncos 24, Raiders 6: In Denver, Oakland lost its latest starting quarterback, Matt McGloin, to a shoulder injury, then squandered the AFC West title by losing to a team with nothing to play for.

Falcons 38, Saints 32: In Atlanta, Matt Ryan bolstered his MVP credentials with a brilliant first half, throwing four touchdown passes to secure a first-round playoff bye.

Seahawks 25, 49ers 23: In Santa Clara, California, Russell Wilson threw for 258 yards and a touchdown and the Seahawks rallied from an early 11-point deficit.

Patriots 35, Dolphins 14: In Miami Gardens, Florida, Tom Brady threw for 276 yards and three scores, and New England clinched home-field advantage throughout the AFC playoffs.

Steelers 27, Browns 24: In Pittsburgh, the Steelers’ backups beat Cleveland, assuring the 1-15 Browns of the top pick in the 2017 draft.

Jets 30, Bills 10: In East Rutherford, New Jersey, Ryan Fitzpatrick threw two touchdown passes in what was likely his final game for New York.

Titans 24, Texans 17: In Nashville, Tennessee, a concussion that sidelined quarterback Tom Savage could have the biggest impact coming out of loss by the Texans, who will host an AFC wild card game next week.

Eagles 27, Cowboys 13: In Philadelphia, Tony Romo threw his first touchdown pass in nearly 14 months and playoff-bound Dallas played it safe as starting quarterback Dak Prescott played only two series and Ezekiel Elliott watched.

Buccaneers 17, Panthers 16: In Tampa, Jameis Winston threw for 202 yards and one touchdown, and the Buccaneers finished 8-7 for their first winning season in six years.

Colts 24, Jaguars 20: In Indianapolis, Andrew Luck threw a 1-yard touchdown pass to Jack Doyle with 9 seconds left.

Bengals 27, Ravens 10: In Cincinnati, Andy Dalton completed his first 10 passes, one for a touchdown, and Rex Burkhead ran for a pair of scores.

Cardinals 44, Rams 6: In Los Angeles, Carson Palmer threw touchdown passes to Jeremy Ross, Darren Fells and Larry Fitzgerald.

Vikings 38, Bears 10: In Minneapolis, Sam Bradford concluded his first season with the Vikings with three first-half touchdown passes. Bradford went 25 for 33 for 250 yards and one interception, finishing with an NFL-record 71.6 completion percentage.