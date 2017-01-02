Taguchi shoulders WBA title, additional responsibility

Ryoichi Taguchi showed up before the media at his Watanabe Gym on Monday with his WBA light flyweight belt draped over shoulder. He described it as “the only positive thing” that happened in his latest fight, against Carlos Canizales on New Year’s Eve.

“I barely managed to keep my belt and that was good,” said the 30-year-old, who retained his title for a fifth time in a 2-1 split decision win over Canizales at Ota City General Gymnasium.

Taguchi (25-2-2) and his trainer, Yuta Ishihara, said that Canizales, who had posted a 16-0-0 record with 13 KOs going in the match, unexpectedly utilized a more a technical strategy, which threw the Japanese fighter off his game.

“In most of his previous fights that I watched, he was going forward against his opponents aggressively. Plus, he had that record (with a high KO percentage),” Taguchi said of the reason he was confused during the fight.

Taguchi said that he had heard some critical reactions to the fight.

“Some said I won, but some were harsh and said I would’ve lost had the fight not been held in Japan,” he said. “I can only reflect on it and move forward to my next fight. I don’t have time to get disheartened.”

But a win is a win, and Taguchi remains on top.

He is currently the only world champion at the Watanabe Gym. There had been two others in Takashi Uchiyama and Kohei Kono, but both fighters dropped out of their champion positions last year. Uchiyama and Kono each fought for a world title as challengers at the end of last year as well, but both failed to capture the gold.

“We wish we had more (fighters with championship belts) here today, but we only have Taguchi,” gym president Hitoshi Watanabe said. “But going forward, we want Taguchi to lead our gym (instead of long-time great Uchiyama).”

Taguchi has the utmost admiration for Uchiyama, who defended his WBA super featherweight title 11 times in a row before falling to Panama’s Jezreel Corrales last April. But he’s determined to be the face of the gym from now on.

“We don’t know what’s going to happen to Uchiyama and Kono,” Taguchi said. “But I’ll have more responsibility and I feel like I’ve got to lead Watanabe Gym.”

When Taguchi chose Canizales as his opponent last fall, Watanabe apparently advised him to avoid the Venezuelan at this point because he felt he would be too dangerous. But in the end, Taguchi won the fight. Watanabe half-jokingly apologized to Taguchi and said he’d respect the fighter’s judgment from now on.

Taguchi, a mild-mannered man who isn’t very boisterous outside the ring, wants to keep fighting against tough opponents, potentially in unification bouts, to give the sport more exposure in Japan.

“There are three more champions (in the same weight class), and there are other strong boxers as well,” Taguchi humbly said. “If I have a chance to fight against those boxers, I’d like to do it so the sport gets attention.”

Watanabe said: “We would like to prove Taguchi is strong no matter who he takes on.”

Meanwhile, boxing fans and officials around the world are curious about Uchiyama’s future.

Watanabe revealed he received a text message from the 37-year-old after his fight on Sunday.

“He wrote: ‘You made the fight (rematch against Corrales) happen for me but I came up short, and I’m sorry,’ ” Watanabe said.

Watanabe said no matter what he wants to do next, Uchiyama doesn’t have to rush to make his decision quickly.

“Boxing is a sport of instincts,” the president said. “It’s like an appetite for food. It comes naturally. So if Uchiyama feels he wants to fight again, then we’ll give him the best possible support.”

Uchiyama (24-2-1) is the best and most popular boxer the gym has ever produced without any doubt, but Watanabe said it’s all up to the “Knockout Dynamite,” whether he continues to fight or not.

“Our Watanabe Gym owes Uchiyama a lot. Without him, there’s no way we would’ve been where we are today,” said Watanabe, who responded to Uchiyama’s text by telling him that he’d be successful whether he call it quits or begins his post-boxing life. “If he wants to keep going, we’ll make him do it as hard as possible.”