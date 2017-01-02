Hawks snap long run of futility against Spurs

Atlanta coach Mike Budenholzer finally has his first win over Gregg Popovich, his longtime former boss in San Antonio.

It took career and season-high point totals from Tim Hardaway Jr. and Paul Millsap, respectively, to make it happen.

Hardaway matched his career high with 29 points, including a tying 3-pointer with 3.3 seconds remaining in regulation, and the Hawks beat the Spurs 114-112 in overtime on Sunday night.

Budenholzer, in his fourth season as Atlanta’s coach, had been 0-6 against San Antonio.

Millsap scored a season-high 32 points and had 13 rebounds for the Hawks, who snapped a string of 11 straight losses to San Antonio since 2010.

“It’s great to get this win against a really good team and it’s good to get it for Bud,” Millsap said. “He’s happy to have it under his belt.”

Budenholzer spent 19 years with the Spurs, the last 17 as an assistant. He downplayed his personal motivation.

“You know, I was there for a long time,” Budenholzer said. “A lot of things we’ve tried to bring here . . . but at the end of the day it’s a game for our players.”

Trail Blazers 95, T-Wolves 89

In Minneapolis, C.J. McCollum scored a career-high 43 points and Portland overcame a 14-point first-half deficit to beat Minnesota.

Pistons 107, Heat 98

In Miami, Reggie Jackson scored 27 points, Andre Drummond finished with 25 points and 18 rebounds and Detroit wore down the depleted Heat.

Pacers 117, Magic 104

In Indianapolis, Myles Turner had 23 points and 12 rebounds to lead the Pacers past Orlando.

Raptors 123, Lakers 114

In Los Angeles, Kyle Lowry scored 20 of his season-high 41 points in the fourth quarter, and the Raptors held on to stop a two-game skid.