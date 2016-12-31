Preds’ Saros earns first career shutout

Juuse Saros made a strong case for more playing time Friday night.

The 21-year-old from Finland got his first career shutout, Filip Forsberg had a goal and an assist and the Nashville Predators beat the St. Louis Blues 4-0.

Saros made 25 saves and impressed Predators coach Peter Laviolette.

“He made some important saves throughout the game and he made some big saves at the end of the game,” Laviolette said.

Saros, playing in just his seventh career game, won for the second time on the road. He’s allowed more than one goal once in six games this season and could begin to push veteran Pekka Rinne for a greater share of the team’s starts.

“Coming into the season, I didn’t know that much about him, but he’s proven it every game and given us a chance to win,” defenseman Yannick Weber said. “I think the last time he played (against New Jersey) he deserved that shutout, and I’m happy he got it this time. He might look small in net, but he’s outstanding. When Pekka isn’t going for us, he definitely gives us a lot of confidence.”

Weber, Viktor Arvidsson and Colin Wilson also scored. Nashville has won three of its four meetings against the Blues this season.

Hurricanes 3, Blackhawks 2

In Raleigh, North Carolina, Jay McClement scored the key goal 2:54 into the third period and the Hurricanes edged Chicago.

Elias Lindholm and Lee Stempniak scored early goals 1:05 apart to give Carolina a 2-1 lead, and it held on to earn a point in its 11th straight home game. The Hurricanes are 10-0-1 at PNC Arena since Nov. 12.

Michal Kempny had a goal and an assist, and Vinnie Hinostroza added a deflected goal 5:49 into the third for the Western Conference-leading Blackhawks, who had their four-game road winning streak snapped.

Cam Ward made 27 saves for Carolina while improving to 8-0-1 during the Hurricanes’ home-ice roll.

Sharks 2, Flyers 0

In San Jose, rookie Aaron Dell stopped 21 shots to get his first career shutout and the Sharks beat Philadelphia.

Patrick Marleau scored on a power play late in the first period, and San Jose won its fourth straight and eighth of nine. Justin Braun added a late goal.

Marleau has now scored a game-winning goal against every NHL team. He has 95 career game-winners.

Flyers goalie Steve Mason left following the first period. He was hit by a puck on an exposed part of his hand, apparently a shot by Brent Burns, who has one of the hardest shots in the league. Mason saved 11 of 12 shots.

Canucks 3, Ducks 2 (OT)

In Vancouver, Henrik Sedin scored 4:01 into overtime and the Canucks triumphed over Anaheim.

The Vancouver captain roofed his ninth of the season on a 2-on-1 rush after Ryan Getzlaf missed the net on a 2-on-1 at the other end.

Loui Eriksson and Jack Skille also scored in regulation for Vancouver, which got 24 saves from Ryan Miller.