Florida State edges Michigan in wild Orange Bowl

Renegade, the horse that serves as Florida State’s mascot, took an uncharacteristic tumble while prancing on the field before kickoff.

The horse got up and was just fine.

Hours later, Florida State collapsed — and like Renegade, recovered with a flourish.

Deondre Francois’ 12-yard touchdown pass to Nyquan Murray with 36 seconds left put No. 10 Florida State ahead for good, and the Seminoles topped No. 6 Michigan 33-32 in a frantic, down-to-the-wire Orange Bowl on Friday night. It capped a simply wild final few minutes of a game that Florida State controlled most of the way before needing a rally in the final moments.

“The character on this team,” Florida State coach Jimbo Fisher said. “I’ve said it before. I’m as proud of this team as any I’ve coached.”

Dalvin Cook rushed for 145 yards and a touchdown for Florida State (10-3), which led 17-3 and 20-6 early — and was up by 12 midway through the fourth quarter before falling behind. Francois completed only 9 of 27 passes but made the most of them, throwing for 222 yards and connecting with Murray for two scores.

“There’s no team in the country like this team,” Seminoles offensive lineman Alec Eberle said.

Chris Evans had a 30-yard touchdown run and Khalid Hill an 8-yard scoring catch in the final minutes for Michigan (10-3), which also got a defensive conversion when Josh Metellus ran a blocked extra point back after the second Francois-Murray TD.

But Michigan turned the ball over on its final possession, and the Seminoles held on to win after the teams combined for 23 points and two lead changes in the final 5:22.

The Wolverines played without Heisman Trophy finalist Jabrill Peppers, their do-everything guy who couldn’t go because of a bad left hamstring, and lost standout tight end Jake Butt to what was believed to be a serious knee injury in the second quarter.

Wilton Speight was 21-for-38 passing for 163 yards for Michigan, which got a 14-yard interception return from Mike McCray for a touchdown.

Sun Bowl

No. 16 Stanford 25, North Carolina 23: In El Paso, Texas, Bryce Love took over for the absent Christian McCaffrey in the Stanford backfield, running for 119 yards and catching a 49-yard touchdown pass to help the Cardinal beat North Carolina.

Stanford (10-3) held on after North Carolina (8-5) pulled within two with 25 seconds left on Mitch Trubisky’s 2-yard pass to Bug Howard, sacking Trubisky on the 2-point conversion try.

McCaffrey skipped the bowl game to focus on his NFL career.

Music City Bowl

Tennessee 38, No. 24 Nebraska 24: In Nashville, Joshua Dobbs ran for three touchdowns and 118 yards and threw for 291 yards and another score in Tennessee’s victory over Nebraska.

The Volunteers (9-4) beat a Big Ten team in a bowl for the third straight year and notched their first win in three tries against the Cornhuskers. It’s the first time Tennessee has won three straight bowls since 1994-96 when Peyton Manning was quarterback for the Vols.

Tennessee took a 14-0 lead in the second quarter and outgained Nebraska 521-318 in total offense.

Liberty Bowl

Georgia 31, Texas Christian 23: In Memphis, Nick Chubb ran for 142 yards and a touchdown, sending Georgia past TCU for the Bulldogs’ third bowl victory in three years.

Georgia (8-5) sent TCU (6-7) to its third losing year in Gary Patterson’s 16 full seasons as coach.

Rodrigo Blankenship put Georgia ahead for good with 13:27 left on a 30-yard field goal.

Arizona Bowl

Air Force 45, South Alabama 21: In Tucson, Arion Worthman threw for 207 yards to balance out Air Force’s run-heavy offense, Jacobi Owens scored two touchdowns and the Falcons overcame a sluggish start to beat South Alabama.

Air Force (10-3) struggled to get its triple-option going, falling into an 18-point first-half hole.

Once the Falcons got rolling, they couldn’t be stopped, scoring 42 straight points to turn it into a rout.