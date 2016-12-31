Williamson, Broom sweep series for New Zealand

Fill-in batsman Neil Broom and skipper Kane Williamson produced a match-winning 179-run stand for New Zealand to crush Bangladesh in their final one-day match in Nelson on Saturday.

Williamson was left unbeaten on 95 while Broom fell just before the close for 97 as the hosts overhauled Bangladesh’s 236 for the loss of only two wickets to sweep the series 3-0.

For the 33-year-old Broom, battling to prove he deserves to stay in the squad, it was his second consecutive match-winning performance after his unbeaten 109 when New Zealand won the second match by 67 runs.

Broom, who scored 22 in the first match, which New Zealand won by 77 runs, was recalled for the Bangladesh series after nearly seven years in the wilderness to cover the No. 4 batting slot while Ross Taylor recovers from eye surgery.

He has since been the home side’s stand-out performer, not only with his prolific scoring, but also his magic touch in the field with some athletic catches.

Williamson was full of praise for his batting partner and his contribution to help the side bounce back from the 3-0 hiding they suffered against Australia earlier this month.

“He’s shown his experience in these last two games in particular — huge contributions which certainly were what the side was after to get across the line,” Williamson said.

After the Australian nightmare, Williamson said New Zealand needed to improve and the third Bangladesh match “was far more the complete performance we were after.”

Bangladesh skipper Mashrafe Mortaza said his side has to pick itself up before it meets New Zealand on Tuesday in the first of three T20 fixtures.

“As a team we have to improve lots,” he said.

“We had a good partnership in opening and we lost the game. There were some good individual performances but as a team we couldn’t go through.”