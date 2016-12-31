Former Pakistan cricketer Imtiaz Ahmed dies at 88

Imtiaz Ahmed, Pakistan’s former test wicketkeeper-batsman who became a chief selector after his playing career, has died. He was 88.

The Pakistan Cricket Board said Ahmed, Pakistan’s oldest living test cricketer, died Saturday in Lahore following a chest infection.

Ahmed played 41 tests from 1952-62, scoring 2,079 runs at an average of 29 and taking 77 catches. He hit three centuries, including a career-best 209 against New Zealand at Lahore in 1955, three years after touring India with Pakistan’s first official test side.

“This is a sad day for Pakistan cricket,” PCB chairman Shaharyar Khan said in a statement.

“Losing another legend after Hanif Mohammad in the same year is a great loss to Pakistan’s cricket. The entire cricketing fraternity, in this country, is in sorrow over the sad demise of Imtiaz Ahmed. He was a great gentleman and will be missed.”

Ahmed notably took seven catches off the pace bowling of Fazal Mehmood’s bowling to help Pakistan beat England at the Oval in 1954.

He served as chief selector from 1976-78 and was a consultant for the PCB’s women’s cricket activities from 2005-08.