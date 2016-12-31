Corrales keeps WBA super featherweight crown with split-decision win over Uchiyama

Takashi Uchiyama didn’t get his wish.

Champion Jezreel Corrales handed the Japanese boxing great another loss, recording a a split-decision victory (117-110, 115-112, 113-114) and retaining his WBA super featherweight title at Tokyo’s Ota City General Gymnasium on New Year’s Eve.

Uchiyama (24-2-1) knocked Corrales down late in the fifth round on Saturday night, though it didn’t seem to do a lot of damage to the champion. But overall, “Knockout Dynamite” had a hard time landing blows against the athletic, unorthodox fighter Corrales (21-1-0).

“I’m disappointed, but Corrales accepted this return match and it’s all on me for coming up short,” said the 37-year-old Uchiyama, who defended his WBA super featherweight title 11 times in a row before a stunning second-round technical knockout loss to Corrales on April 27, which was arguably dubbed “the upset of the year” in the sport, at the same venue. “He was competitive today.”

Uchiyama seemed to adjust to the Panamanian’s speed and began landing some punches in the later rounds, but wasn’t able to hit “El Invisible” with critical blows before the bell in the final round.

“I felt like I had a chance later in the fight,” Uchiyama said. “But he used his legs moving around and I couldn’t land my punches. That’s what I have regret (about).”

Asked what his next move would be after the bout, Uchiyama wouldn’t rush to make a decision.

“I have not decided yet,” he said. “I was just going to win and didn’t think of any other things but winning.

“I’ll think of it later.”

After the fight, Corrales said he felt that his dedication in training for the fight paid off.

“I was able to win because of all the training I did,” Corrales said through an interpreter. “I wasn’t sure I’d definitely win before the judgment paper was read. But I felt I did enough to win.

“Uchiyama practiced well, but I think I practiced even more than he did.”

Earlier, in the fight before the Corrales-Uchiyama showdown, Ryoichi Taguchi was saddled with a draw against undefeated hard puncher Carlos Canizales and defended his WBA light flyweight belt for the fifth time.

Despite the result, Taguchi, 30, looked to dominate in the ring as he kept chasing Canizales, not providing the Venezuelan challenger space to swing his powerful blows, for much of the bout.

“I never felt comfortable fighting against him and it bothered me,” said Taguchi, who fought for the sixth straight time at the Ota City gym, reflecting on the match. “The way (Canizales) came at me was different from how we thought he would, so I was perplexed a little.”

The majority of the fans were surprised when it was announced that Derek Milham of Australia, one of the three judges, favored Canizales 116-112 (Octavio Rodriguez favored Taguchi 116-112 and Philippe Verbeke gave the two boxer a 114-114 draw).

But Taguchi did not whine about the scores by saying, “I felt like I gave up some rounds and I’ve got to reflect on it.”

Of course, he was able to say so because he retained his belt.

“I defended my title, which is positive,” he said.

Oguni claims IBF crown

Kyoto KYODO

Kazuto Ioka’s experience prevailed on Saturday as he won the fourth defense of his WBA flyweight title.

“From the standpoint of the results, this was a good fight,” Ioka said at Shimazu Arena. “I was the first to go down, but I was determined to dish out more than I’d received.”

In Kyoto, Ioka rebounded from a first-round knockdown against powerful 18-year-old Thai Stamp Kiatniwat, who fell to 15-1 in his first pro defeat.

Yukinori Oguni won the IBF super bantamweight title on Saturday in a unanimous decision over undefeated champion Jonathan Guzman of the Dominican Republic, who had knocked out all 22 of his previous opponents.

The 28-year-old Oguni, the fifth-ranked contender, knocked Guzman down three times with lefts to the body and managed a skillful defense to improve to 19-1-1.

Also Saturday, Kosei Tanaka seized the vacant WBO light flyweight title, improving to 8-0 in his career with a fifth-round TKO of Mexico’s Moises Fuentes at Gifu Memorial Center.

The 21-year-old Tanaka, who previously held the WBO minimumweight crown, matched compatriot Naoya Inoue’s feat of winning world championships in two different weight classes in just eight pro fights.

Tanaka, who entered the fight ranked second by the WBO, negated Fuentes’ 10-cm reach advantage by using his trademark speed and good footwork. It was the new champ’s fifth knockout. The 29-year-old Fuentes, the top-ranked contender, fell to 24-3-1.