Celtics star Thomas torches Heat with 29-point fourth-quarter outburst

Isaiah Thomas had a fourth quarter better than any other player for a team rich in history.

Thomas set a club record with 29 points in the fourth quarter, finishing with a career-high 52 points and leading the Boston Celtics to a 117-114 victory over the Miami Heat on Friday night.

“It doesn’t seem real. It’s crazy,” Thomas said. “The fourth quarter, I’ve never done that before.”

Nobody had — even for the Celtics. Thomas hit six 3-pointers and converted a three-point play in the fourth quarter and broke the franchise record of 24 points in a quarter set by Larry Bird in 1983 and matched by Todd Day in 1995.

“It just felt like I was out there by myself, working on my game in the gym. Throwing up everything and it was going in. It was a special feeling,” said Thomas, who just set his previous career best 10 days before with 44 points at Memphis.

Thomas finished with the fourth-highest total in Celtics history. Bird still holds that mark with 60 points against Atlanta on March 12, 1985.

Thomas entered the fourth period with 23 points and scored the first 11 of the quarter for Boston. Al Horford and Jaylen Brown were the only Boston players other than Thomas to score in the final period until Marcus Smart hit two free throws to seal it with 6 seconds left.

Thomas left between the foul shots and received a standing ovation from Boston fans, who chanted “M-V-P!” throughout his run in the fourth quarter. He was 9-for-13 from the field in the fourth period and made all 13 of his free throws in the game.

Horford had 21 points for the Celtics.

James Johnson scored 22 points for Miami, which has lost four straight and seven of eight. Tyler Johnson and Josh Richardson added 19 points each for the Heat.

Miami opened the fourth on an 11-2 run and led 89-84, but the Heat could not stop Thomas down the stretch. When he wasn’t hitting from the outside, Thomas drove the lane for layups.

“I’m not sure there was much we could do more,” Miami coach Eric Spoelstra said. “He’s one of the very best fourth-quarter players in this league for that reason.”

Rockets 140, Clippers 116

In Houston, James Harden had a triple-double with 30 points, 13 rebounds and 10 assists and the Rockets routed Los Angeles.

Clippers guard Austin Rivers and father/coach Doc Rivers were both ejected in the second quarter as Los Angeles dropped its fifth straight.

Warriors 108, Mavericks 99

In Oakland, Kevin Durant notched his first triple-double for Golden State with 19 points, 11 rebounds and 10 assists and first in more than a year, leading the Warriors past Dallas.

Spurs 110, Trail Blazers 94

In San Antonio, Danny Green and Tony Parker each scored 18 points and the Spurs overcame another listless first half to beat Portland.

76ers 124, Nuggets 122

In Denver, Ersan Ilyasova had a career-high 23 points and 13 rebounds and Philadelphia survived a Nuggets flurry in the final seconds.

Pelicans 104, Knicks 92

In New Orleans, Anthony Davis had 23 points and 18 rebounds, and the hosts beat New York for their fourth straight victory.

Timberwolves 116, Bucks 99

In Minneapolis, Andrew Wiggins scored 31 points and Karl-Anthony Towns had 18 points and 16 boards to lead the hosts past Milwaukee.

Wizards 118, Nets 95

In Washington, Trey Burke scored a season-high 27 points, John Wall had another double-double and the Wizards whipped Brooklyn.

Pacers 111, Bulls 101

In Indianapolis, Paul George netted 11 of his 32 points in the final 4½ minutes as the hosts snapped a four-game losing streak.

Hawks 105, Pistons 98

In Atlanta, Paul Millsap scored 26 points and Kyle Korver had a season-high 22 to lead the Hawks past Detroit.