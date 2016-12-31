Hamilton lifts Golden Kings with winning layup against Levanga

The Ryukyu Golden Kings closed out the year with a dramatic down-to-the-wire triumph over the Levanga Hokkaido on Saturday.

Big man Lamont Hamilton converted a layup with 1 second remaining, giving the Golden Kings a 76-74 New Year’s Eve win and a series sweep in Sapporo.

Asahi Tajima missed a potential game-winning layup at the buzzer for the hosts.

Before Hamilton’s heroics, Hokkaido’s Daisuke Noguchi’s inside jumper had tied it up at 74-74 with 8 ticks left on the clock.

Reyshawn Terry led Ryukyu (13-16) with 22 points. The University of North Carolina alum sank 9 of 11 free throws. Shuhei Kitagawa had 18 points for Ryukyu, which led 42-33 entering the second half.

Hamilton, a St. John’s University product, finished with 10 points, eight boards and three assists. Shota Tsuyama canned a pair of 3-pointers to account for his total scoring output.

After four straight losses from Dec. 10-18, the Kings have won two straight and three of their last four.

Daniel Miller scored a team-high 21 points on 10-for-17 shooting for the Levanga (7-22). He also had two steals and two blocks. Noguchi had 10 points and Takehiko Orimo and Ryota Sakurai each scored nine points.

Brex 77, Diamond Dolphins 59

In Nagoya, Tochigi held the hosts to 31.8 percent shooting in a bounce-back victory to close out the year.

Nagoya’s Justin Burrell and Jerome Tillman shot a combined 3-for-22 from the field, finishing with a combined seven points. (In the series opener on Friday, they teamed up for 38 points.)

Undersized post player Jeff Gibbs, a rock-solid 188-cm veteran whose all-around impact is similar to Hall of Famer Charles Barkley’s, had 17 points, 11 rebounds (six offensive) and a pair of blocks for the Brex (21-6). Hironori Watanabe added 13 points, Yuta Tabuse poured in 11 and Ryan Rossiter chipped in with 10 points and a game-best 19 boards. Naoya Kumagae was 3-for-3 from 3-point range in a nine-point outing.

Tochigi outrebounded Nagoya 47-37.

Jordan Bachynski and Takaya Sasayama had 13 points apiece for the Diamond Dolphins (18-11). Takumi Ishizaki added nine points for the hosts.

Brave Thunders 84, Jets 82

In Funabashi, Chiba Prefecture, sharpshooter Naoto Tsuji sank 7 of 10 3-point attempts in an electrifying 27-point performance and Nick Fazekas also scored 27 and corralled 12 rebounds in Kawasaki’s narrow victory over the hosts.

Ryan Spangler added 12 points, 12 rebounds and five assists for the league-leading Brave Thunders (25-4). Ryusei Shinoyama contributed six points and six assists.

Chiba (19-10) trailed 42-27 at halftime, then took a 63-62 advantage into the fourth quarter. The hosts’ comeback was fueled by an 11-0 run that tied the score at 49-49 in the third stanza.

Jets points guard Yuki Togashi, who was scoreless in the series opener, had 20 points, six assists and three steals. Michael Parker notched a double-double (19 points, 13 rebounds) and blocked two shots. Tyler Stone had 14 points and Hilton Armstrong scored 12 and swatted three shots for Chiba. Ryumo Ono added 11 points.

With the clock stopped, Kawasaki was the higher-scoring team; the Brave Thunders made 19 of 25 free throws, while the Jets were 9 of 13.

NeoPhoenix 82, Lakestars 63

In Otsu, Shiga Prefecture, Robert Dozier’s 28-point, 10-rebound, six-block, four-assist performance spearheaded San-en’s second win in as many days over the hosts.

The NeoPhoenix star also made two steals, and shot 11-for-20 from the field.

Junki Kano had 12 points and Shingo Okada poured in 10 points for San-en (16-13), which led 50-35 at halftime. Shinnosuke Oishi contributed nine points and Olu Ashaolu had six points and 11 boards. Atsuya Ota and Tatsuya Suzuki both matched Ashaolu’s scoring total.

The NeoPhoenix, who never trailed, drained 11 of 24 3-pointers (50.8 percent).

David Weaver paced Shiga (6-23) with 20 points. Tomonobu Hasegawa scored 12 points and Julian Mavunga finished with 10 points and eight assists.

Second-division update: Here are the results of Saturday’s games in the second flight: Hiroshima Dragonflies 86, Tokyo Excellence 68; Kagawa Five Arrows 72, Ibaraki Robots 64; and Fighting Eagles Nagoya 76, Gunma Crane Thunders 69.

In the paint: Ibaraki’s Rick Rickert leads the second division in scoring (19.3 points per game). … Other B2 individual statistical leaders are as follows: rebounding — Nagoya’s Solomon Alabi (12.7); assists — Nagoya’s Yuto Otsuka (4.6); steals — Kumamoto’s Takumi Furuno (2.0); blocks — Fukushima’s Nigel Spikes (2.2); 3-point shooting percentage — Hiroshima’s Shogo Asayama (48.3); and free-throw shooting percentage — Gunma’s Thomas Kennedy (88.2).