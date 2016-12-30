Blue Jackets extend win streak to 14

The Columbus Blue Jackets are among the hottest teams ever in the NHL.

They’ll make history in their next game just by showing up.

Alexander Wennberg had two goals and Brandon Saad also scored, helping Columbus beat the Winnipeg Jets 5-3 on Thursday night to extend its franchise-record winning streak to 14 games.

The run is tied for the fourth longest ever in the NHL, and Columbus is closing in on the record of 17 set by Pittsburgh in 1992-93. The Blue Jackets next play at Minnesota on Saturday night, and the Wild have won 12 straight, setting up the first meeting between clubs with such long streaks.

“It’s going to be a blast,” Columbus forward Brandon Saad said. “They’re having a heck of a year and we’re playing well right now, too.”

No teams have ever had concurrent 12-game winning streaks, according to the Elias Sports Bureau.

“I think you’re starting to see a team that’s understanding that we expect to win if we play a certain way,” captain Nick Foligno said. “That’s great for this organization, for our fans and this group.”

Foligno and Lukas Sedlak also scored for Columbus, and Foligno and Zach Werenski each had a pair of assists. Sergei Bobrovsky made 31 saves for his 23rd win of the season.

“I thought Bob made some key saves at key times,” Blue Jackets coach John Tortorella said.

Winnipeg’s Blake Wheeler was asked if Columbus was the best team the Jets have faced this season.

“They’re certainly up there,” the captain said. “You’d put them in the category of the elite in this league.

Wild 6, Islanders 4

In St. Paul, Minnesota, Erik Haula scored midway through the third period to help the hosts hold off New York.

Rangers 6, Coyotes 3

In Glendale, Arizona, Matt Puempel got two of his three power-play goals late in the third period to help New York avoid a collapse.

Devils 2, Capitals 1 (SO)

In Washington, Keith Kinkaid made 43 saves and stopped two attempts in the shootout.

Oilers 3, Kings 1

In Edmonton, Eric Gryba broke a tie at 6:58 of the third period and Jordan Eberle had two assists.

Blackhawks 3, Predators 2

In Nashville, Patrick Kane had a goal and an assist to lead Chicago over the Predators.

Canadiens 3, Panthers 2 (OT)

In Sunrise, Florida, Phillip Danault scored 39 seconds into overtime after Brendan Gallagher tied it late in the third period,

Ducks 3, Flames 1

In Calgary, Jakob Silfverberg scored the go-ahead goal 5:37 into the third period.

Bruins 4, Sabres 2

In Buffalo, Ryan Spooner scored twice for Boston in the final four minutes.

Stars 4, Avalanche 2

In Dallas, Tyler Seguin had two goals and an assist and the Stars beat lowly Colorado.

Red Wings 3, Senators 2 (OT)

In Ottawa, Anthony Mantha scored at 1:07 of overtime after Bobby Ryan’s turnover to give Detroit a victory.

Maple Leafs 3, Lightning 2 (OT)

In Tampa, Nazem Kadri scored on a power play 3:37 into overtime to give Toronto a triumph over the hosts.