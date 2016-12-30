The top sports stories of 2016

The Japan Times newsroom selected these sports stories as the most important of 2016.

1. Going for gold: Japanese athletes brought home 12 gold medals, and 41 overall, from the Rio Olympics. The victories included a historic triumph by wrestler Kaori Icho, who became the first woman in any sport to capture individual golds at four consecutive Olympics.



Jamaican sprinter Usain Bolt turns to look at Canada’s Andre De Grasse during the men’s 100-meter semifinals. | REUTERS

2. Brazil pulls off 2016 Games: Host nation Brazil passed the flag to Tokyo after staging a highly successful Summer Olympics in Rio de Janeiro, where modern-day legends such as sprinter Usain Bolt and swimmer Michael Phelps added more gold to their already impressive Olympic resumes.

3. Ichiro reaches new heights: MLB superstar Ichiro Suzuki reached two more milestones in 2016, collecting the 4,257th top-flight hit of his career (Japan and U.S. combined) in June to become the all-time leader before joining MLB’s hallowed 3,000-hits club in August.



The Chicago Cubs celebrate after winning Game 7 of the World Series. | REUTERS

4. The Cubs end the curse: The Chicago Cubs defeated the Cleveland Indians in a thrilling seven-game World Series to win their first title in 108 years, ending one of the longest and most infamous droughts in sports history.



Fighters pitcher Shohei Otani hits a leadoff homer against the Hawks. | KYODO

5. Otani does it all: Behind Shohei Otani’s outstanding season as both a pitcher and hitter, the Hokkaido Nippon Ham Fighters won the Japan Series over the Hiroshima Carp, who had won the Central League pennant for the first time since 1991.



Kotoshogiku throws down Goeido during their match on Jan. 24. | KYODO

6. Japan’s sumo wait ends: Fukuoka native Kotoshogiku gave Japanese fans something to cheer about in January, winning the New Year Grand Sumo Tournament to become the first Japanese rikishi to lift the Emperor’s Cup since 2006.



Former baseball great Kazuhiro Kiyohara is seen being taken to the Metropolitan Police Department headquarters after his arrest for drug possession. | KYODO

7. Drug scandals: Two of the biggest scandals of the year involved drugs, with former baseball superstar Kazuhiro Kiyohara pleading guilty to possessing and using stimulants, while the Russian doping scandal outlined in McLaren Report cast a shadow over the Rio Games and continues to reverberate.



Sports legends lost this year included boxer Muhammad Ali, golfer Arnold Palmer, and sumo wrestler Chiyonofuji.

8. Somber farewells: The sports world said goodbye to a number of greats who passed away, including legends such as boxer Muhammad Ali, golfer Arnold Palmer, hockey’s Gordie Howe, soccer’s Johan Cruyff, sumo wrestler Chiyonofuji and basketball coach Pat Summitt.



Members of Leicester City lifts the Premier League trophy. | KYODO

9. Soccer’s fairy-tale ending: In one of the most remarkable and unexpected results ever, Leicester City defied the odds to capture the Premier League title after spending 140 days of 2015 in last place and nearly being relegated.



The Cavaliers’ LeBron James and the Warriors’ Stephen Curry compete during the NBA Finals.

10. The “King” delivers on the court: In a clash of titans, LeBron James led his Cleveland Cavaliers back from a 3-1 deficit to defeat the Golden State Warriors, who set the single-season wins record (73), in the NBA Finals.