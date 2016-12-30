Cavaliers fend off late rally by Celtics

LeBron James accepted “Happy Birthday” wishes as he walked out of Cleveland’s locker room.

He was in no mood to party after his final game as a 31-year-old.

“I was horrible,” he said.

Kyrie Irving scored 32 points and made two critical layups before leaving with a hamstring issue and Kevin Love scored 30, helping the Cavaliers hold off a late rally for a 124-118 victory over the Boston Celtics on Thursday.

Cleveland led by 20 points in the third and 18 at the start of the fourth but couldn’t close out the Celtics, who pulled within one point three times in the final two minutes. But the NBA champions made plays down the stretch and won for the eighth time in nine games over Boston.

“We were still able to keep our composure even when it was down to a one-point (lead) and made timely shots,” said James, who had 23 points, eight rebounds and 11 assists.

However, the league’s best all-around player was upset with how he played despite nearly recording a triple-double. He committed eight turnovers, including one inexcusable miscue to aid Boston’s rally.

“I was pretty bad and it’s unacceptable and I can’t do that if I want to help our team get to where I want to get to,” James said. “As a report card, I give myself an ‘F’ for tonight’s performance. I’ve got to be better.”

Irving bailed out his more celebrated teammate by coming up with his big baskets. But he was forced to leave and the Cavs had to fend off Boston over the final 53 seconds as their star guard grabbed his right hamstring and went to the bench.

Isaiah Thomas scored 31 and Avery Bradley had 23, but both players were on the bench when the Celtics’ reserves kept chipping away in the fourth. Bradley and Thomas then both made layups as Boston twice got within a point, but Irving countered on consecutive possessions for Cleveland.

Grizzlies 114, Thunder 80

In Memphis, Marc Gasol scored 25 points and the hosts took advantage of Russell Westbrook’s ejection, dominating Oklahoma City.

Westbrook, the NBA’s leading scorer at 31.7 points per game, scored 21 before he was tossed midway through the third quarter when he was whistled for two quick technicals.

Suns 99, Raptors 91

In Phoenix, Eric Bledsoe scored 22 points and Devin Booker had nine of his 19 in the fourth quarter, helping the Suns defeat Toronto.

DeMar DeRozan and Kyle Lowry scored 24 points apiece for the Raptors.

Hornets 91, Heat 82

In Charlotte, Nicolas Batum had 16 points, 13 rebounds and eight assists, providing a spark during a big third quarter that carried the hosts over Miami.

Jazz 100, 76ers 83

In Salt Lake City, George Hill had 21 points in his return to the lineup after missing 13 games with a sprained toe, and Utah blitzed Philadelphia in the fourth quarter.

Mavericks 101, Lakers 89

In Los Angeles, Wesley Matthews scored 20 points to lead Dallas to its 12th consecutive victory over the Lakers.