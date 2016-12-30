Defensive effort pays off for NeoPhoenix in victory over Lakestars

The San-en NeoPhoenix didn’t have a banner performance on offense. They struggled to put points on the board.

But San-en defenders limited the host Shiga Lakestars to 29.9 percent shooting, and that proved pivotal in a 62-58 victory on Friday night in the B. League.

The NeoPhoenix (15-13) took a 28-23 lead into the locker room at halftime.

Robert Dozier had a team-high 11 points with nine rebounds for San-en. Shinnosuke Oishi scored 10 points and Atsuya Ota and Junki Kano had nine apiece. Shingo Okada sank two 3s to account for his scoring output on the afternoon in Otsu, Shiga Prefecture. Former NBA forward Josh Childress, meanwhile, sat out the game for the NeoPhoenix.

Julian Mavunga paced the Lakestars (6-22) with 17 points. David Weaver had 12 points and 13 rebounds. Narito Namizato scored 11 points and Faye Samba had nine points and 12 boards.

Diamond Dolphins 91, Brex 75

In Nagoya, the hosts dominated the second half in an impressive victory over Tochigi.

The Brex (20-6) led 39-38 at halftime, and were outscored 53-36 the rest of the way.

Justin Burrell had team-high totals in points (23) and rebounds (10) for the Diamond Dolphins (18-10), who shot 53.3 percent from the field. Takaya Sasayama added 20 points, including 4 of 8 from 3-point range. Takumi Ishizaki contributed 16 points and five assists, while Jerome Tillman had 15 points.

Nagoya sank 19 of 22 free throws. Coach Reggie Geary’s squad converted 24 of 38 shots from inside the arc.

The hosts outscored the Brex 36-22 in the paint.

For Tochigi, Jeff Gibbs had a team-best 17 points and Yusuke Endo scored 12 points. Takatoshi Furukawa finished with 10 points and Hironori Watanabe scored nine. Ryan Rossiter, who is the league’s fourth-leading scorer (19.7 points per game) was held to eight points on 3-for-11 shooting. Yuta Tabuse added eight points and five assists.

The Brex shot 7-for-29 from 3-point range.

Brave Thunders 96, Jets 90

In Funabashi, Chiba Prefecture, Kawasaki raced out to a 51-30 lead by halftime and held off the Jets’ spirited comeback effort in the fourth quarter.

Nick Fazekas led the Brave Thunders (24-4) with 30 points. He grabbed eight rebounds, handed out three assists and made three steals in just under 30 minutes.

Takumi Hasegawa drained a troika of 3s in a 15-point outing and Mamadou Diouf and Ryan Spangler had 12 points apiece for Kawasaki. Ryusei Shinoyama scored nine points, while Naoto Tsuji had six and dished out six assists.

Tyler Stone scored 28 points for Chiba (19-9). Hilton Armstrong delivered a 23-point, 12-rebound, four-assist effort. Kosuke Ishii had 11 points and Ryumo Ono scored nine.

Kawasaki held Jets point guard Yuki Togashi, who’s averaging 13.0 points per game, scoreless. He only took five shots in the series opener.

Golden Kings 98, Levanga 79

In Sapporo, Ryukyu used a 16-0 run spanning the third and fourth quarters to seal a series-opening victory.

The decisive run put the Golden Kings in front 86-68.

Lamont Hamilton had 22 points and nine assists for Ryukyu (12-16) and Ryuichi Kishimoto and Naoki Tashiro scored 18 points apiece, with both of them going 3-for-3 from beyond the arc. Reyshawn Terry added 13 points and four assists. Anthony McHenry swatted three shots.

Takehiko Orimo led Hokkaido (7-21) with 17 points on 8-for-10 shooting and Jahmar Thorpe scored 16 points. Takanobu Nishikawa finished with 10 points. Yoshitake Matsushima dished out seven assists.

Grouses 71, Northern Happinets 65

In Akita, Masashi Joho scored 20 points and Dexter Pittman contributed 16 points on 7-for-9 shooting with seven rebounds and three blocks as Toyama completed a two-game sweep of the hosts.

Naoki Uto chipped in with 11 points, seven assists, two steals and two blocks for the Grouses (5-24), who outscored Akita 22-11 in the final quarter. Ryo Yamazaki poured in 10 points and Sam Willard had nine points, 12 rebounds and three steals.

For the Happinets (7-22), Scott Morrison scored 20 points, Shigehiro Taguchi had 14 and Seiya Ando 12. Ryosuke Shirahama added 11 points and eight assists.

Akita sank 4 of 21 3s. Taguchi was 2-for-12 from beyond the arc.

89ers 66, Evessa 56

In Osaka, Sendai’s tenacious defense caused fits for the Evessa, and the visitors salvaged a series split.

The 89ers had eight players with at least one steal. They finished with 16 in the series finale, including Takehiko Shimura’s four and Ryunosuke Yanagawa’s three.

Wendell White was Sendai’s top scorer with 18 points. The UNLV product corralled 11 rebounds. Shimura, Masaharu Kataoka and Tshilidzi Nephawe all scored eight points for the 89ers (8-21).

Osaka (16-13) turned the ball over 23 times. Xavier Gibson, who led the club in scoring (22 points) and grabbed 10 rebounds, had seven turnovers. Takuya Hashimoto added 13 points for the Evessa, who were held to 32.8 percent shooting from the field.

Sendai led 29-20 at halftime.

Second-division update: Here are results of Friday’s games: Hiroshima Dragonflies 77, Tokyo Excellence 62; Fighting Eagles Nagoya 64, Gunma Crane Thunders 59; and Ibaraki Robots 86, Kagawa Five Arrows 68.