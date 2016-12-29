Canadiens blow lead, fall to Lightning in OT

Montreal coach Michel Therrien was short and direct after the Canadiens blew a late lead and lost in overtime to the Tampa Bay Lightning.

Tyler Johnson scored his second goal of the game 1:36 into the extra session and the Lightning rallied from a two-goal deficit in the third period to beat the Canadiens 4-3 on Wednesday night.

“No positive,” Therrien said. “It’s unacceptable.”

Montreal is 15-2-1 when ahead entering the third period.

“The desperation was not there,” Therrien said. “They certainly had more desperation than us.”

Johnson’s winner from the right circle got past goalie Carey Price.

Tampa Bay, 4-4-2 in its last 10 games, has little time to celebrate the victory with another home game Thursday night against Toronto.

“It’s a ‘what have you done for me lately’ league,” Tampa Bay coach Jon Cooper said. “If you have a bad loss, you’ve got to turn the page. You have a good win like we did, you want to hold onto that feeling, but we can’t hang our hat on what happened.”

Tampa Bay also got goals from Victor Hedman and Ondrej Palat, who combined to tie it 3-3 in the third. Andrei Vasilevskiy stopped 19 shots.

“It’s a big boost to get a win like this,” Hedman said.

Shea Weber, Alexander Radulov and Chris Terry scored for the Canadiens, who have lost three in a row. Price had 26 saves.

Soon after Price made a stellar reaching stick save on Palat’s redirection early in the second period, Terry made 3-1 from the low right circle.

Radulov got a gift goal 3:24 into the game when Vasilevskiy misplayed a dump-in and Paul Byron passed from behind the net for the first of his two assists.

“He gave us a chance to stay in the game,” Therrien said of Price. “We didn’t play well in front of him.”

Johnson tied it midway through the first after a turnover by Weber, who got a power-play goal three minutes later to put Montreal up 2-1.

Weber has nine goals, including eight on the power play. Blues 6, Flyers 3

In St. Louis, Robby Fabbri got a hat trick, David Perron and Scottie Upshall scored during the Blues’ four-goal third period and the hosts rallied to beat the Philadelphia.

Kevin Shattenkirk also scored and Carter Hutton made 17 saves as St. Louis improved to 12-1-4 at home.

Wayne Simmonds, Nick Cousins and Brayden Schenn scored for the Flyers, who dropped their fourth game in their last five. Steve Mason made 19 saves. Penguins 3, Hurricanes 2

In Pittsburgh, Carl Hagelin scored with 4:15 remaining and the Penguins rallied to beat Carolina.

Hagelin got his fifth of the season and second in two games off a feed from Patric Hornqvist. That followed a tying goal from Chris Kunitz early in the period.

Sidney Crosby scored his league-leading 26th goal in his 31st game and moved into a tie with Edmonton’s Connor McDavid for the league scoring lead at 42 points. Maple Leafs 3, Panthers 2 (SO)

In Sunrise, Florida, Mitchell Marner scored in the third round of the shootout to lift Toronto over Florida.

Rookie Auston Matthews got his team-leading 17th goal and an assist and William Nylander also scored for the Maple Leafs. Frederik Andersen made 45 saves and blanked the Panthers in the shootout.

Vincent Trocheck and Jonathan Marchessault each had a goal and an assist for Florida. Roberto Luongo stopped 38 shots. Canucks 2, Kings 1

In Vancouver, Ryan Miller made 36 saves to lift the Canucks over Los Angeles.

Loui Eriksson and Henrik Sedin scored for Vancouver.

Tanner Pearson scored late in the third period for the Kings.