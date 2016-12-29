Buccaneers running back Martin to enter drug treatment facility

Tampa Bay running back Doug Martin has been suspended four games for violating the NFL’s policy on performance-enhancing substances and said Wednesday he’s entering a treatment facility rather than appeal the ban.

The two-time Pro Bowl selection, slowed by a hamstring injury this season after rushing for 1,402 yards in 2015, will miss Sunday’s regular-season finale against Carolina.

He also sat out last week’s 31-24 loss at New Orleans after being declared inactive against the Saints, though that game won’t count against the penalty.

Martin said in a statement that he learned of the suspension last week and that his “initial instinct” was to “appeal the suspension and finish the season with my teammates.”

The fifth-year pro said he decided to enter a treatment facility “and receive the help I truly need” after discussing the matter with people close to him, including Bucs coach Dirk Koetter.

“On the field, I must be strong and determined to push through both pain and injuries to become an elite NFL running back.

“Off the field, I have tried that same approach in my personal life,” Martin said in the statement released through the team. “My shortcomings in this area have taught me both that I cannot win these personal battles alone and that there is no shame in asking for help.”

The 27-year-old running back was excused from practice Wednesday.

Afterward, Koetter declined to comment on his situation, saying a statement from the player would be forthcoming.

The NFL said Martin was suspended for the team’s “next four regular-season and/or postseason games,” beginning immediately.