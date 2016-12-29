Durant’s defensive impact provides big lift for Warriors

The Golden State Warriors played one of their most impressive quarters of the season to start the game, building a 25-point lead.

Then, there were turnovers and second chances for Toronto and they had to hold off the Raptors at the end.

Kevin Durant had 22 points, matched his season best with 17 rebounds, and added seven assists and five blocks as the Warriors beat the Raptors 121-111 on Wednesday night.

Stephen Curry added 28 points, seven assists and seven rebounds, and Klay Thompson scored 21 points for Golden State, which showed that if you make these Warriors a little mad one game, they might just play far better the next. They did just that, for a stretch.

“We’re still getting wins,” Thompson said. “That’s all that matters.”

Upset with themselves for blowing a 14-point lead in the fourth quarter to lose 109-108 at Cleveland in an NBA Finals rematch on Christmas Day, they took it out on Toronto three days later.

DeMar DeRozan scored 29 points and became Toronto’s career scoring leader (10,290), passing Chris Bosh’s 10,275 points, but the Raptors had their franchise-record, seven-game road winning streak snapped.

Curry, Durant and Thompson scored 20 or more points each in the same game for the 11th time.

Golden State dished out 30 or more assists for an NBA-best 22nd time and shot 56.8 percent in a 12th straight home win against Toronto.

Curry’s snazzy behind-the-back pass to Thompson for a 3-pointer late in the third put the Warriors up 95-75, but they had to deliver late. Curry rebounded a missed 3 by Durant and converted two key free throws with 2:04 to go, then Durant blocked a shot by DeRozan on the other end. He blocked another shot in the final seconds.

Golden State has now gone 119 straight regular-season games without losing back-to-back contests since April 2015.

Bulls 101, Nets 99

In Chicago, Jimmy Butler matched his season high with 40 points and hit a 5.4-meter shot at the buzzer roughly five minutes after being helped off the court with an apparent injury to give the Bulls a comeback victory over Brooklyn.

Spurs 119, Suns 98

In San Antonio, LaMarcus Aldridge scored 27 points and the Spurs defeated Phoenix without leading scorer Kawhi Leonard.

Pelicans 102, Clippers 98

In New Orleans, Anthony Davis highlighted a 20-point performance with a soaring, one-handed, alley-oop dunk during a pivotal fourth-quarter spurt, and the suddenly surging Pelicans beat Los Angeles.

Hawks 102, Knicks 98 (OT)

In Atlanta, Dennis Schroder scored 27 points, Dwight Howard added 16 points and 22 rebounds, and the Hawks took advantage of Carmelo Anthony’s second-quarter ejection to beat New York in overtime.

Derrick Rose finished with 26 points for the Knicks.

Hornets 120, Magic 101

In Orlando, Kemba Walker scored 21 points and Nicolas Batum had 20 for Charlotte.

Wizards 111, Pacers 105

In Washington, John Wall had 36 points and 11 rebounds, and the hosts held off Indiana despite playing the second half without Bradley Beal.

Bucks 119, Pistons 94

In Auburn Hills, Michigan, Jabari Parker scored 31 points and Giannis Antetokuompo had 23 points and eight boards as Milwaukee beat Detroit.

Nuggets 105, T-Wolves 103

In Denver, Wilson Chandler scored 17 points and delivered a key block in the final seconds, helping the Nuggets hang on to beat Minnesota.

Denver overcame a triple-double by Karl-Anthony Towns, who had 15 points, 11 rebounds and 10 assists for the Timberwolves.

Trail Blazers 102, Kings 89

In Portland, CJ McCollum scored 20 points and the Blazers snapped a six-game losing streak with a win over Sacramento.