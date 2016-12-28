Blue Jackets rack up 13th straight victory

Even thoroughly outplaying the Blue Jackets isn’t good enough to get a victory in Columbus right now.

Not with the way Sergei Bobrovsky and the NHL’s most surprising Stanley Cup contenders are clicking.

Bobrovsky had 37 saves, Nick Foligno scored a power-play goal midway through the third period and the league-leading Blue Jackets beat the Boston Bruins 4-3 to extend their winning streak to 13 games.

Scott Hartnell, Seth Jones and Matt Calvert scored to put the burgeoning Blue Jackets up 3-0 in the first period, but the more aggressive Bruins dominated the action from there. Columbus stayed in the game thanks to the latest stellar performance by Bobrovsky, who got his first career victory in eight games against Boston. Bobrovsky has now beaten every NHL team.

Columbus hasn’t lost since Nov. 26 and is on a franchise-best winning streak. It leads the brutal Metropolitan Division a season after finishing in last place.

Foligno scored the winner with a wraparound 10:46 into the third period off a pass from Alexander Wennberg. The Blue Jackets then killed a power play with less than four minutes left and held off a rush by the Bruins after they pulled their goalie with about 1½ minutes remaining.

“When we focus on our game and do the things necessary to win, we’re a hard team to play against, and it makes it fun,” Foligno said.

David Backes, Austin Czarnik and David Krejci scored for the Bruins, and Tuukka Rask had 18 saves.

“They definitely took it to us there in the first 10 minutes, and it looked like it was going to be a long night,” Rask said. “You got to be proud of how we battled back, but it’s just too bad we didn’t get any points.”

Penguins 5, Devils 2

In Newark, New Jersey, Sidney Crosby scored a goal for the fourth straight game and added two assists in leading Pittsburgh over the Devils for its 10th win in December.

Evgeni Malkin added a goal and an assist in becoming the fourth Penguin to collect 800 points, and defenseman Justin Schultz scored the go-ahead goal with 5.4 seconds left in the second period after being set up by Pittsburgh’s two star forwards.

Sharks 3, Ducks 2 (OT)

In Anaheim, Brent Burns scored 3:46 into overtime, and Martin Jones stopped 34 shots.

Melker Karlsson and Paul Martin also scored for the Sharks, who won their third straight game and sixth of their last seven to maintain their lead atop the Pacific Division.

Rangers 4, Senators 3

In New York, defenseman Nick Holden scored the go-ahead goal less than seven minutes into the third period, lifting the Rangers to a comeback victory over Ottawa.

Wild 3, Predators 2 (OT)

In Nashville, Jared Spurgeon scored the winner at 2:46 of overtime.

Jordan Schroeder carried the puck up on the right side and slid a cross-ice pass to Spurgeon, and he beat Nashville goaltender Pekka Rinne with a one-timer.

Jets 3, Blackhawks 1

In Chicago, Blake Wheeler, Mark Scheifele and Drew Stafford scored and Connor Hellebuyck made 34 saves.

Flames 6, Avalanche 3

In Denver, Mikael Backlund scored two of Calgary’s four goals in the second period and also had an assist.

Islanders 4, Capitals 3

In New York, Andrew Ladd and Anders Lee scored 43 seconds apart early in the third period.

Stars 3, Coyotes 2

In Glendale, Arizona, Jason Spezza had a goal and an assist, Kari Lehtonen made 35 saves and Dallas beat the Coyotes in a testy contest.

Sabres 4, Red Wings 3

In Detroit, Evander Kane scored his second goal of the game in the third period to lift Buffalo over the Red Wings and get coach Dan Bylsma his 300th NHL victory.