Westbrook gets 15th triple-double in Thunder victory

Russell Westbrook took a charge in the final minutes with the outcome already decided, was diving for loose balls and grabbed more defensive rebounds than any four Miami Heat players did combined.

Forget the triple-double.

It was everything else that had Heat coach Erik Spoelstra marveling.

Westbrook scored 29 points, grabbed 17 rebounds — all defensive — and added 11 assists for his 15th triple-double of the season, and the Oklahoma City Thunder beat the Heat 106-94 on Tuesday night for their fourth straight win.

“He’s competing until the very end,” Spoelstra said. “Every single possession is the most important possession to him. Great, great lesson . . . from somebody that is really imposing a competitive will on every contest. He did what he does. What defines greatness is consistency, and that’s what you can book pretty much every night.”

Westbrook nearly had the triple-double by halftime, falling two rebounds shy. He got those in the first 5:21 of the third quarter.

“I thought our team did a great job of focusing in on what we do as a team and came out and put our foot down early,” Westbrook said.

Enes Kanter scored 19 and Steven Adams added 15 — including a highlight-reel dunk in the first half — for the Thunder.

Josh Richardson tied a career high with 22 points for the Heat. James Johnson scored 16 and Tyler Johnson added 15, both off the bench, for Miami. Oklahoma City’s frontcourt limited Miami center Hassan Whiteside to 12 points and eight rebounds, most of that coming in the fourth quarter.

“They just used their strength,” Westbrook said. “Steven does an amazing job and Enes . . . those guys do an amazing job.”

The Heat were without point guard Goran Dragic, sidelined by back spasms.

Oklahoma City dominated in the paint, outscoring Miami 58-32. And Westbrook scored 11 points in the fourth to help the Thunder close out the win.

“He’s like an idol,” said Oklahoma City’s Alex Abrines, who scored 14 off the bench. “He goes 100 percent every play.”

Rockets 123, Mavericks 107

In Dallas, James Harden scored 34 points and Houston completed a four-game season sweep of the Mavericks in a game marred by eight technical fouls.

Celtics 113, Grizzlies 103

In Boston, Avery Bradley scored 23 points, Isaiah Thomas had 21 points and seven assists, and the Celtics held off Memphis.

Jazz 102, Lakers 100

In Los Angeles, Joe Ingles made a 3-pointer with 21.6 seconds left to lead Utah to a victory over the Lakers.

The win ended the Jazz’s three-game losing streak.

Durant defends refs

Oakland California AP

Kevin Durant is calling on the NBA to toss out the Last Two Minute Report because he, like the league’s officials, believes it could only lead to more errors because referees might become tentative while trying to be perfect.

“They should get rid of it, refs don’t deserve that. They’re trying their hardest to get the plays right then you look at a play in slo-mo and say it’s wrong,” Durant said after practice Tuesday. He felt it was unfair “that you throw the refs under the bus like that after the game. Like it matters, the game’s over, we’re moving on.”

No stewing by KD and the Golden State Warriors upon learning the NBA acknowledged two missed calls late in the team’s one-point Christmas Day loss at Cleveland. They lost this one all on their own.

“The refs didn’t lose us that game. We lost that game. We could have been better,” Durant said. “This happened to be in our favor — not even in our favor, we don’t get the win. To say that I got fouled and the tech and all that stuff, just move on. You don’t have to throw the refs under the bus like that.”