Dragons acquire relievers Araujo, Rondon

The Chunichi Dragons have acquired lefty Elvis Araujo and right-hander Jorge Rondon, sources said Wednesday.

The 25-year-old Araujo, who pitched in 72 games over the past two seasons with the Philadelphia Phillies, was recently released by the Miami Marlins.

The 28-year-old Rondon has pitched in 13 big league games for four different teams. Both he and Araujo are Venezuelans.

The Dragons, who finished last this past season for the first time since 1997, also intend to bring back lefty Jordan Norberto, who went 6-6 with a 4.24 ERA in his first Japanese season.