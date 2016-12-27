Chelsea notches 12th straight Premier League win

Spanish forward Pedro Rodriguez scored twice as red-hot leader Chelsea crushed Bournemouth 3-0 on Monday to register a club-record 12th consecutive Premier League victory.

Pedro struck either side of Eden Hazard’s 50th English League goal at Stamford Bridge as Antonio Conte’s side opened up a provisional nine-point lead at the summit in the Boxing Day action.

“To win 12 games in a row is not easy in this league,” Chelsea manager Conte told the BBC.

“It’s a fantastic run, but it’s important to continue that now. In four days we have another tough game (against Stoke City) and we have to prepare very well. Because now, every team wants to beat you.”

Olivier Giroud prevented Arsenal losing more ground, his 86th-minute header snatching a 1-0 win over West Bromwich Albion to lift Arsene Wenger’s side above Manchester City into third place.

But with second-place Liverpool not in action until Tuesday, when Stoke visits Anfield, Manchester City can climb to second if it wins at bottom club Hull City in the late game.

Zlatan Ibrahimovic scored one goal and set up two others as Manchester United closed to within three points of the Champions League places by beating Sunderland 3-1, while champion Leicester City lost again.

Chelsea’s victory over Bournemouth left it one win short of Arsenal’s 2002 record of 13 successive victories within the same top-flight season.

With Diego Costa and N’Golo Kante suspended, Conte paired Cesc Fabregas and Nemanja Matic in midfield, with Hazard starting up front, flanked by Willian and Pedro.

Pedro broke the deadlock in the 24th minute, curling a left-foot shot into the top corner from Fabregas’ pass following a neatly worked corner.

Hazard made it 2-0 four minutes into the second half, rolling a penalty kick into the bottom-right corner after he had drawn a foul from Simon Francis, with Pedro adding a deflected shot in stoppage time.

Beaten 2-1 by Everton and then City in its two previous outings, Arsenal narrowly avoided going three league games without winning for the first time since January 2012.

Alexis Sanchez’s shot against the post looked to be the closest Arsenal would come until Giroud marked his return to the starting lineup by looping a header over Ben Foster with four minutes to play.

“In the end we had to be patient against a well-organized West Brom side. When you don’t score early, you can’t rush,” Wenger said. “We knew we had to win today after two disappointing defeats.”

Manchester United sank Sunderland to record a fourth successive league win for the first time under manager Jose Mourinho.

Daley Blind opened the scoring in the 39th minute, striding onto Ibrahimovic’s lay-off and steering a shot into the bottom-right corner.

Ibrahimovic got on the score sheet nine minutes from time, slotting past Jordan Pickford for his 17th goal of the season, before Henrikh Mkhitaryan sealed victory with a stunning “scorpion kick” volley.

United drew level on points with fifth-place Tottenham Hotspur, who visit Southampton on Wednesday.

Fabio Borini replied for the visitors, but it was a return to forget for Sunderland manager David Moyes, sacked by United in April 2014.

Sam Allardyce was denied victory in his first game as Crystal Palace manager in a 1-1 draw with Watford.