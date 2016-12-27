Mirotic gives Bulls spark in victory over Pacers

Less than two weeks after falling out of the rotation for a couple of games, Nikola Mirotic is playing again and proving his worth to the Chicago Bulls.

Dwyane Wade scored 21 points, Mirotic added a season-high 20 — including a key basket down the stretch — and Chicago survived a poor shooting performance for a 90-85 victory over the Indiana Pacers Monday night to snap a three-game losing streak.

“We need him to win; it’s as simple as that,” Wade said of Mirotic. “We need him to play big and he knows that we believe and trust in him.

“Tonight he made big shots and obviously made the biggest one at the end.”

Jimmy Butler had 16 points despite making only 3 of 12 field-goal attempts. Chicago, which had dropped nine of 12, was 32-for-83 (38.6 percent) from the field for the game.

Aaron Brooks had a season-high 19 points for Indiana, which has lost three straight.

Pistons 106, Cavaliers 90

In Auburn Hills, Michigan, Tobias Harris scored 21 points to help Detroit snap a five-game losing streak by beating Cleveland while LeBron James sat out.

Kings 102, 76ers 100

In Sacramento, DeMarcus Cousins made a go-ahead 3-pointer with 20.9 seconds remaining and added a clutch free throw moments later, lifting the Kings over Philadelphia.

Cousins finished with 30 points, seven rebounds and five assists while helping the Kings extend their winning streak to a season-high four games.

Pelicans 111, Mavericks 104

In New Orleans, Anthony Davis had 28 points and 16 rebounds as the Pelicans beat Dallas.

Rockets 131, Suns 115

In Houston, James Harden had 32 points and 12 assists in three quarters and the Rockets never trailed.

Wizards 107, Bucks 102

In Washington, Otto Porter scored 32 points and grabbed 13 rebounds while John Wall had 18 points and a season-high 16 assists to help the Wizards come from behind to beat Milwaukee.

Timberwolves 104, Hawks 90

In Minneapolis, Karl-Anthony Towns had 22 points and 11 rebounds, and Zach LaVine hit six 3s to lead the hosts over Atlanta.

Magic 112, Grizzlies 102

In Orlando, Aaron Gordon scored 30 points, and Serge Ibaka and Elfrid Payton added 16 apiece against Memphis.

Nets 120, Hornets 118

In New York, Randy Foye made a 3-pointer to beat the buzzer and give Brooklyn a victory over Charlotte.

Raptors 95, Trail Blazers 91

In Portland, Kyle Lowry scored 27 points and Toronto won its franchise-best seventh consecutive road game.

Nuggets 106, Clippers 102

In Los Angeles, Nikola Jokic had 24 points and 10 boards and Danilo Gallinari and Will Barton each scored 23 to lead Denver past the undermanned Clippers.