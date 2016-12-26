Klopp laments luck on injury front

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp believes a little more luck on the injury front is all that is separating his team from Premier League leader Chelsea as the Reds prepare to face Stoke City on Tuesday.

The Anfield club spent Christmas in second place in the Premier League table but trailed Chelsea by six points.

Liverpool has only lost twice all season but is currently missing the influential forward Philippe Coutinho as it prepares for the first of two home games before the end of the year.

“I am pretty sure that until now Chelsea are maybe the team that have had the most luck with injuries. We lost Phil and Daniel (Sturridge) and Danny Ings in difficult moments when you really could use them,” Klopp told Sky Sports News.

“If it’s Hazard and Costa at Chelsea, is it the same afterwards?”

Coutinho is not likely to return before the new year due to an ankle injury while defender Joel Matip is also struggling as the Reds look forward to welcoming Stoke and then Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City to Merseyside over the next week.

“We cannot rush the situation and we don’t want to rush it. We have to accept the more or less bigger steps in his improvement with this serious injury,” Klopp said of Coutinho.

“Whenever he is back, the season is long enough that he can help us. We cannot rush it just because there are a few games now. That cannot have an influence on our decisions.”

Klopp, who had his squad in for training on Christmas Day despite the extra 24 hours to prepare for Stoke’s visit, could stick with an unchanged starting lineup as Liverpool looks to build on successive wins at Middlesbrough and Everton.

Simon Mignolet should keep his place in goal after recording clean sheets in those matches as Liverpool tries to maintain its impressive record at home.

The Reds are unbeaten in nine home games in all competitions this season and haven’t lost at Anfield since a 1-0 defeat against Stoke in the second leg of their English League Cup semifinal on Jan. 26. Liverpool eventually won that tie on penalties.

Mid-table Stoke heads to Merseyside having failed to post a win in three matches.

Stoke could not have asked for a tougher festive period, with this game being followed by a trip to Chelsea on New Year’s Eve.

“We are under no illusions as to how good they both are and how difficult the matches will be for us, but we have to go into the games with real belief,” said manger Mark Hughes.