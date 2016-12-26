Giants pitcher Utsumi has tumor removed from chest

Yomiuri Giants lefty Tetsuya Utsumi had surgery to remove a mediastinal tumor between his lungs, the Central League team said Monday.

The tumor was discovered during a routine postseason physical. Utsumi, 34, is expected to be discharged from hospital within the year and could begin working out in January sometime, the Giants said.

General manager Tatsuyoshi Tsutsumi said the tumor is not serious.

“It’s not a huge ordeal,” Tsutsumi said. “He won’t be able to pitch right away. The expectation is that he can resume throwing in January.”

Utsumi made 18 starts this past season, going 9-6 with a 3.94 ERA. He took a 50 percent pay cut last month when he renewed his contract, signing for ¥200 million.