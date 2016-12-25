England’s Mako Vunipola in doubt for Six Nations

England prop Mako Vunipola may join brother Billy on the sidelines for the Six Nations after Saracens director of rugby Mark McCall revealed his left knee injury could be serious.

Vunipola, whose younger sibling and back-row forward Billy underwent knee surgery in November, damaged ligaments in his knee in a European Champions Cup clash against fellow English side Sale last weekend.

McCall, who guided Saracens to European and domestic success last term, didn’t definitively rule out the older Vunipola from the Six Nations — England begins the defence of their Grand Slam against France on Feb. 4 — but his prognosis was not good.

“It’s not looking good (for Mako) to be honest,” said McCall following Saracens’ 21-6 victory over Newcastle on Saturday which kept them atop the Premiership standings.

“He’s got to go and see his consultant in four weeks’ time, and then we will determine how long he will actually be out.

“We have to let the injury settle down as much as possible to have any idea because otherwise you are just guessing. It’s a big blow to lose Billy and then Mako. Both are such important players or us.”