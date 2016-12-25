Raiders beat Colts, lose Carr to injury

As Derek Carr fell to the turf with a broken leg, a celebratory day in Oakland immediately turned somber.

The Raiders had suffered their most significant loss of the season.

Carr broke a bone in his right leg in the fourth quarter of the Raiders’ 33-25 victory over the Indianapolis Colts on Saturday, immediately throwing a dark cloud over a resurgent season in Oakland.

“Seeing him go down like that, it hurt us,” linebacker Bruce Irvin said. “It didn’t even feel like we won.”

Carr got hurt with Oakland leading 33-14 early in the fourth quarter when he was sacked by Trent Cole. Carr stayed on the ground for several minutes in pain as trainers came out to treat him.

With the crowd chanting “M-V-P! M-V-P!” Carr limped off the field without putting any pressure on his right leg. He was then taken away on a cart for X-rays which showed the break. Carr will have surgery on Sunday.

“As soon as I got out there, he said, ‘I think it’s broken,’ ” coach Jack Del Rio said.

The injury changed the mood at the Coliseum as thoughts turned from the Raiders (12-3) possibly clinching the division with one more win or a Kansas City loss to wondering if an opportunity for a possible Super Bowl run was now lost.

“It’s very sad,” left tackle Donald Penn said. “I’m very disappointed in myself because it was my guy that got him. I’ve been great all year. I was engaged with my guy, I took another step and my foot just slipped from up under me. I wish I could have that play back.”

Carr had led a revival in Oakland since arriving as a second-round pick in 2014. After losing his first 10 games as a rookie, Carr has been a big part of the turnaround that has the Raiders in the playoffs for the first time since 2002.

He threw three TD passes on Sunday to give him 28 on the season and his seven fourth-quarter comebacks are the biggest reason behind Oakland’s success.

Now the team must prepare for a playoff run with Matt McGloin at quarterback. McGloin has not started a game since the end of the 2013 season with Carr starting all 47 games since he arrived.

“Our MVP of the team, MVP of the league is hurt right now,” Penn said. “It’s going to be a big spot to fill. We have to do it. Next man up. It’s not going to stop us. We have to find a way to keep this thing going because it’s going good and we’re not going to stop it from going good.”

Texas 12, Bengals 10: In Houston, Tom Savage threw for 176 yards in his first career start and Cincinnati missed a field goal as time expired, giving the Texans their second straight AFC South title.

The Bengals converted a fourth down play to keep a drive alive, but four plays later, former Houston kicker Randy Bullock’s 43-yard attempt sailed wide right to secure the Texans’ victory.

Jaguars 38, Titans 17: In Jacksonville, Blake Bortles threw for 325 yards and a touchdown, and was on the receiving end of a 20-yard trick play that sealed the win with 5:25 remaining.

The Titans needed to beat reeling Jacksonville to set up an AFC South title game next week against Houston. Instead they lost and were eliminated from playoff contention when Houston beat Cincinnati.

Falcons 33, Panthers 16: In Charlotte, North Carolina, Matt Ryan threw for 277 yards and two touchdowns, and Tevin Coleman had 135 yards from scrimmage, including a pivotal 55-yard fourth-quarter TD run.

Saints 31, Buccaneers 24: In New Orleans, Mark Ingram rushed for two touchdowns and a game-sealing first down in the final minutes.

Patriots 41, Jets 3: In Foxborough, Massachusetts, Tom Brady passed for 214 yards and three touchdowns.

Packers 38, Vikings 25: In Green Bay, Aaron Rodgers threw for 347 yards and four touchdowns, while Jordy Nelson shredded Minnesota’s secondary for 154 yards and two scores.

Dolphins 34, Bills 31 (OT): In Orchard Park, New York, Jay Ajayi ran for 206 yards and broke loose for a 57-yarder in overtime to set up Andrew Franks’ 27-yard field goal.

Cardinals 34, Seahawks 31: In Seattle, Chandler Catanzaro hit a 43-yard field goal on the final play.

Redskins 41, Bears 21: In Chicago, Kirk Cousins threw for a TD and ran for two more, and Washington gave its fading playoff hopes a boost.

49ers 22, Rams 21: In Los Angeles, Colin Kaepernick threw a 10-yard touchdown pass with 31 seconds remaining and scrambled for a go-ahead 2-point conversion.