Nagatomo, actress Taira confirm wedding plans

Inter Milan and Japan national soccer team member Yuto Nagatomo and his girlfriend, actress Airi Taira, held a news conference Saturday to confirm rumors they will marry in January.

In June, Nagatomo told media that Taira is “my amore” (my lover) after their relationship was reported in a weekly magazine. The word “amore” made it to the top 10 buzzwords of the year along with words such as “Pokemon Go” and “PPAP” when the list was announced Dec. 1 by a publisher.

At Saturday’s event, the couple revealed that the 30-year-old soccer player proposed to the 32-year-old actress in February on the pitch at Inter Milan’s home stadium.

“I am so happy,” Nagatomo said, while Taira said she is “happy to have a day like today.”

After registering their marriage on Jan. 29, the actress will move to Italy. The two plan to hold a wedding reception after Nagatomo’s soccer season.

Nagatomo and Japan-based Taira have had a long-distance relationship since they started dating in 2015, according to a source.