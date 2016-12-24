Blue Jackets win 12th straight

The Columbus Blue Jackets gave their fans quite a gift two days before Christmas — a 12-game winning streak and the best record in the NHL.

Columbus defeated the Montreal Canadiens 2-1 on Friday night to maintain the best record in the NHL and improve to 23-5-4 — its best start in franchise history. The Blue Jackets have not lost since Nov. 26.

Montreal, which outshot Columbus 37-24, fell to 21-9-4.

The win was a league-leading 20th for goalie Sergei Bobrovsky, who kept Columbus in the game despite an apathetic third period in which the hosts took five shots.

Sam Gagner put Columbus on the board at 17:50 of the first period.

The Blue Jackets wasted no time making it 2-0 with Brandon Saad’s 13th goal of the season just 1:22 into the second period, with assists from Foligno and Alexander Wennberg. Wild 7, Rangers 4

In New York, Mikko Koivu, Nino Niederreiter and Marco Scandella scored in a strong burst early in the second period.

Penguins 4, Devils 1

In Pittsburgh, Sidney Crosby scored his NHL-leading 24th goal and the Penguins rebounded nicely from their worst performance of the season. Maple Leafs 4, Coyotes 1

In Glendale, Arizona, Coyotes captain Shane Doan scored his 400th goal in his 1,500th game. Capitals 4, Lightning 0

In Washington, John Carlson scored two goals, Alex Ovechkin also scored and Braden Holtby stopped 23 shots for his third shutout of the season. Sharks 3, Oilers 2 (OT)

In San Jose, Kevin Labanc scored his second goal of the night 3:24 into overtime. Stars 3, Kings 2 (OT)

In Dallas, Esa Lindell scored 1:07 into overtime, sending the Stars to the win. Avs 2, Blackhawks 1 (OT)

In Chicago, Nathan MacKinnon scored 25 seconds into overtime to lift Colorado to the road win. Red Wings 4, Panthers 3 (SO)

In Sunrise, Florida, Thomas Vanek and Frans Nielsen scored in the shootout. Hurricanes 3, Bruins 2 (OT)

In Raleigh, North Carolina, Teuvo Teravainen netted the winning goal 3:01 into overtime.

Islanders 5, Sabres 1

In New York, Ryan Strome had a goal and an assist, Thomas Greiss made 28 saves and the Islanders beat Buffalo.

Flames 4, Canucks 1

In Calgary Mark Giordano scored two goals less than 10 minutes apart in the second period.