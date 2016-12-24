Focused Spurs wallop Blazers

Kawhi Leonard scored 33 points and the San Antonio Spurs handed the Portland Trail Blazers their fifth straight loss, winning 110-90 on Friday night despite resting key players.

Patty Mills added 23 points off the bench for the Spurs, who led by as many as 21 points in the second half. Former Blazer LaMarcus Aldridge had 18 points and 14 rebounds.

Damian Lillard had 16 points and 10 assists for his seventh double-double of the season for the slumping Blazers, who have lost nine of their last 10 games.

San Antonio rested Pau Gasol, Tony Parker and Manu Ginobili. Coach Gregg Popovich said the night off was necessary because the Spurs “play four games in 5½ days.”

“The guys that have a little age on them, there’s no way they can play that many games,” Popovich said. The trio has 44 years combined in the NBA.

The Spurs were coming off a 106-101 loss the night before to the Los Angeles Clippers, snapping a five-game winning streak. San Antonio has won nine of its last 11 games.

Replacing Parker and Gasol in the starting lineup were DeWayne Dedmon and rookie Dejounte Murray.

It was Aldridge’s second trip back to the Moda Center with San Antonio. Aldridge played for the Blazers for the first nine seasons of his career before heading to the Spurs in 2015 as a free agent.

Some fans apparently hadn’t gotten over his departure, and booed him at introductions and when he had the ball.

Portland was without Evan Turner, who missed his third straight game with a sore ankle.

Ed Davis’ follow shot for the Blazers evened the score at 27-27 at the end of the first quarter. Aldridge’s turnaround hook gave the Spurs a 43-33 lead midway through the second quarter.

The Spurs pushed the lead to 52-40 on Jonathan Simmons’ basket and went into the break ahead 57-45. Lillard struggled in the first half, making just 2 of 8 shots from the floor with five points, but he had six assists.

Mills’ 3-pointer pushed San Antonio’s lead to 83-66 in the third quarter, and Leonard’s fast-break layup made it 96-78 with 7:15 left.

Mavericks 90, Clippers 88

In Los Angeles, Harrison Barnes made a 6.2-meter running jumper with 3.7 seconds left for the last of his team-high 24 points as Dallas beat the Lakers.

Dirk Nowitzki, playing only in the first half in his return from an Achilles strain after missing 14 consecutive games, added 17 points and Wesley Matthews 16 for the Mavericks.

Thunder 117, Celtics 112

In Boston, Russell Westbrook had his 14th triple-double of the season and his third straight 40-point game, finishing with 45 points, 11 assists and 11 rebounds to lead Oklahoma City past the Celtics.

Westbrook missed his first five shots but scored the last seven points of the first half as the Thunder turned a three-point deficit into a four-point lead. He scored 18 points in the fourth quarter, including eight straight during a 10-0 run that flipped a 104-100 deficit into a six-point lead.

Warriors 119, Pistons 113

In Auburn Hills, Michigan, Draymond Green made a tiebreaking dunk with 1:31 left and Kevin Durant overcame foul trouble to score 32 points, lifting Golden State past Detroit.

Stephen Curry had 25 points and eight assists as the Warriors won their seventh straight.

Tobias Harris had a season-high 26 points for the Pistons.

Cavaliers 119, Nets 99

In Cleveland, LeBron James scored 19 points, Kevin Love added 14 points and 15 rebounds, and the Cavaliers rolled past Brooklyn.

Grizzlies 115, Rockets 109

In Memphis, Mike Conley scored 24 points and Zach Randolph and Marc Gasol each added 16 to help the hosts beat Houston.

Ryan Anderson led the Rockets with a season-high 31 points. James Harden had 16 points and 17 assists.

Pelicans 91, Heat 87

In New Orleans, Anthony Davis had 28 points, a career-high 22 rebounds and four blocked shots, and the Pelicans overcame a 14-point deficit to beat Miami.

Kings 109, Timberwolves 105

In Minneapolis, DeMarcus Cousins scored 21 of his 32 points in the second half and Sacramento rallied to beat Minnesota.

Zach LaVine scored a career-high 40 points and tied a career best with seven 3s for the Timberwolves.

Hornets 103, Bulls 91

In Charlotte, Nic Batum had 20 points, 11 rebounds and 10 assists for his first triple-double of the season and seventh overall to help the hosts beat Chicago.

Raptors 104, Jazz 98

In Salt Lake City, Kyle Lowry took advantage of a depleted Utah guard corps by scoring a season-high 36 points, including 19 in the fourth quarter, to lead Toronto to victory.

Lowry was nearly unstoppable as he either pulled up for a 3-pointer or drove the lane unfazed by the lurking Rudy Gobert. The point guard shot 9 for 10 in the final quarter as the Raptors set a franchise record with six straight wins on the road.

Magic 109, Lakers 90

In Orlando, Elfrid Payton had 25 points and nine assists and the Magic blocked nine shots in the first quarter in a victory over Los Angeles.

Hawks 109, Nuggets 108

In Denver, Paul Millsap capped a 9-0 run in the final 1:43 with two free throws and Atlanta rallied to beat the Nuggets.

Danilo Gallinari had 21 points and a season-high 11 rebounds for Denver.

Bucks 123, Wizards 96

In Milwaukee, Giannis Antetokounmpo had a career-high 39 points to help the Bucks hammer Washington.

Antetokounmpo made 12 of 19 shots and 15 of 17 free throws and had eight rebounds and six assists in 33 minutes.

John Wall and Otto Porter each scored 18 points for the Wizards.

Suns 123, 76ers 116

In Phoenix, Eric Bledsoe scored 16 of his 24 points in the fourth quarter and had 11 assists, leading the Suns past Philadelphia to snap a four-game losing streak.

Devin Booker added 23 points for Phoenix.

Joel Embiid had 27 for the 76ers.