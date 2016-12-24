High-scoring Alvark end Brave Thunders’ 15-game winning streak

In a Christmas Eve clash of B. League heavyweights, the Alvark Tokyo avenged Friday’s series-opening loss and halted the Kawasaki Brave Thunders’ 15-game winning streak at the same time.

Troy Gillenwater scored 32 points and Daiki Tanaka poured in 30 in Tokyo’s 106-92 victory on Saturday at Todoroki Arena.

The Alvark improved to 20-5; the Brave Thunders fell to 23-4, the best record in the 18-team top division.

Gillenwater, a New Mexico State alum, made 10 of 12 shots from inside the 3-point arc and hauled in nine rebounds in an inspired performance for Tokyo, which led 57-45 at halftime.

Diante Garrett chipped in with 16 points, eight rebounds and three assists for the Alvark, creating many good looks for Tanaka, who sank 5 of 7 3-point attempts.

Nick Fazekas, who had 39 points in the series opener, scored 25 points for Kawasaki and grabbed 12 boards. Ryan Spangler finished with 20 points and 12 rebounds, Naoto Tsuji poured in 15 points and handed out five assists and Yuma Fujii added 11 points.

The teams were deadlocked in in-the-paint scoring, both putting 42 points on the board.

The hosts outrebounded Tokyo 44-34.

Tokyo outscored Kawasaki 13-4 on points from turnovers.

Diamond Dolphins 75, 89ers 70

In Sendai, Nagoya led from start to finish and won its second game in as many days over the 89ers.

Jerome Tillman finished with 22 points and nine rebounds for the Diamond Dolphins (16-10) and Justin Burrell had 16 points. Takumi Ishizaki contributed 11 points and Takaya Sasayama added eight points and three assists.

Nagoya took a 34-24 advantage into the third quarter.

The visitors sank 22 of 28 free throws; Sendai was 10 of 16.

Wendell White led the 89ers (7-19) with 24 points and corralled nine boards. Takayuki Kumagai contributed 13 points and four steals and Masaharu Kataoka and Tshilidzi Nephawe had nine points apiece.

Brex 76, B-Corsairs 71

In Utsunomiya, Tochigi Prefecture, Jeff Gibbs’ 20-point, 12-rebound, three-steal performance helped guide the Brex past Yokohama in the series opener.

Gibbs was 10-for-10 at the free-throw line.

Frontcourt mate Ryan Rossiter had 17 points and 13 rebounds with three steals and a block for Tochigi (19-5). Yutaro Suda contributed 12 points, including a pair of 3s. Former Phoenix Suns guard Yuta Tabuse added eight points and seven assists.

The Brex struggled knocking down outside shots, converting just 3 of 20 from 3-point range. But they outrebounded the B-Corsairs 48-40, including a 16-11 edge on the offensive glass.

For Yokohama (9-17), Jason Washburn had a game-high 23 points and pulled down 11 rebounds. Takuya Kawamura added 16 points, seven assists and four steals and Jeff Parmer supplied 10 points and eight boards. Masashi Hosoya had seven points and four assists.

Sunrockers 73, Lakestars 70

In Tokyo, the hosts made more pivotal plays in this back-and-forth duel and completed a series sweep of Shiga.

R.T. Guinn sank four 3s in a 22-point outing, while Ira Brown had 15 points and four assists for Shibuya (14-13). Taishiro Shimizu provided 13 points and Aki Chambers had eight points. Leo Vendrame added four assists and a pair of steals, and Kenta Hirose, who was held to one point, energized the club on defense with three steals and three blocks.

Julian Mavunga was Shiga’s high scorer with 21 points and Tomonobu Hasegawa scored 13 points. Narito Namizato had 12 points and four assists for the Lakestars (6-21).

There were nine ties and 12 lead changes in the series finale.

Jets 106, Albirex BB 69

In Nagaoka, Niigata Prefecture, Chiba pounded the hosts to salvage a series split after a one-point loss on Friday ended its 13-game winning streak.

The Jets (19-8) never trailed on Christmas Eve.

Chiba’s Ryumo Ono canned 6 of 9 3s en route to a game-high 26 points. Reserve forward Tyler Stone added 24 points, 15 rebounds, three assists and two blocks off the bench. Kosuke Ishii had a 16-point game and Michael Parker finished with 15 points and four steals for the Jets, who led 44-25 at halftime. Tomokazu Abe added 10 points and four assists and Hilton Armstrong contributed eight points, eight rebounds and five assists. Yuki Togashi dished out six assists.

Kei Igarashi and Clint Chapman paced Niigata (15-12) with 19 points apiece. Davante Gardner scored 18 points and Kimitake Sato had 11. Chapman grabbed a team-high 10 rebounds.

Levanga 75, Hannaryz 64

In Kyotanabe, Kyoto Prefecture, balanced scoring pushed Hokkaido past the Hannaryz in the series opener.

Jahmar Thorpe paced the Levanga (7-19) with 15 points and 12 rebounds and Ryota Sakurai scored 14 points. Daniel Miller, who had six steals, added 12 points and Asahi Tajima put 11 on the board. Daisuke Noguchi and Takehiko Orimo scored nine and eight points, respectively.

Hokkaido outscored the hosts 22-8 in the decisive fourth quarter.

Kevin Kotzur led Kyoto (12-14) with 16 points and 12 rebounds. Shingo Utsumi scored 12 points and Sunao Murakami had 10. Marcus Dove provided eight points and nine boards.

NeoPhoenix 71, Evessa 52

In Toyohashi, Aichi Prefecture, San-en dominated on the glass and snapped a six-game losing streak.

The NeoPhoenix (13-13) outrebounded Osaka 54-34. Robert Dozier, who had a game-high 22 points, led the hosts with 14 rebounds. Olu Ashaolu added 16 points and 10 boards. Shinnosuke Oishi and Shuto Tawatari scored eight points apiece. Tatsuya Suzuki doled out five assists.

Richard Roby was the Evessa’s top scorer with 12 points. Takuya Soma scored 11 and Josh Harrellson 10.

Osaka (15-11) was held to 34.5 percent shooting from the field.

Golden Kings 96, Northern Happinets 83 (OT)

In Okinawa City, the Golden Kings pounced on Akita in overtime, ending their four-game slide.

Shuhei Kitagawa led Ryukyu (11-15) with 29 points on 12-for-16 shooting and Reyshawn Terry, a former University of North Carolina Tar Heel, had 24 points, six assists and two blocks. Lamont Hamilton and Anthony McHenry chipped in with 13 points apiece.

The Golden Kings made 54.3 percent of their shots from the floor.

Shigehiro Taguchi scored 25 points for the Happinets (6-20). Kevin Palmer and Deshawn Stephens added 19 and 14 points, respectively. Stephens led all players with 14 rebounds.

SeaHorses 77, Grouses 66

In Toyama, Gavin Edwards’ 19-point effort and J.R. Sakuragi’s double-double (14 points and 12 boards plus four assists) were significant factors in Mikawa’s victory over the Grouses.

Makoto Hiejima poured in 10 points and Isaac Butts had eight points and 14 rebounds for the SeaHorses (20-6).

In essence, the game was decided at the free-throw line. Mikawa made 17 of 25 shots; Toyama sank 7 of 12.

Drew Viney had 17 points, 10 rebounds and four assists for the Grouses (3-23) and Masashi Joho scored 15 points. Ryo Yamazaki netted nine points and Naoki Uto eight. Sam Willard grabbed 12 rebounds.

Second-division update: Here are the results of Saturday’s games: Shimane Susanoo Magic 78, Ibaraki Robots 73; Shinshu Brave Warriors 87, Kagawa Five Arrows 85; Tokyo Excellence 70, Kagoshima Rebnise 66; Yamagata Wyverns 72, Hiroshima Dragonflies 65; Fighting Eagles Nagoya 83, Ehime Orange Vikings 79; Gunma Crane Thunders 64, Kumamoto Volters 51; Earthfriends Tokyo Z 82, Aomori Wat’s 75; Iwate Big Bulls 75, Bambitious Nara 71; and Fukushima Firebonds 84, Nishinomiya Storks 69.