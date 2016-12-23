Solo talks about future, fights for equal pay

Hope Solo says she hopes that someday she can return to the U.S. women’s national team, but in the meantime she vows to keep fighting for equal pay for the players.

Solo was handed a six-month suspension and her contract with U.S. Soccer was terminated following the Rio Olympics, after she called Sweden’s team “cowards” for their defensive style of play against the Americans in the quarterfinals.

“Let’s be honest, it’s not my decision if I return to the national team,” she said. “I find it an honor and a privilege to represent our country at the highest level in a sport that I love, in a position that I love. And I would do almost anything to play at that level once again. I say almost, because at this point in time I believe our fight for equality is much bigger than being on the national team again.”

Solo is not eligible for reinstatement to the team until February. She said it’s up to the U.S. Soccer Federation and coach Jill Ellis to allow her to return.

Her comments come as the team’s players are negotiating a new collective bargaining agreement with U.S. Soccer. The current contract expires on Dec. 31.

Solo, a 17-year veteran of the team, is closely watching the negotiations, which have been ongoing this month. In a wide-ranging interview with AP on Thursday, she said she “hopes and prays” players don’t back down.

“I think many of the players are prepared to go all the way in,” she said. “When we’re supposed to have a new CBA by Jan. 1, now is the time you can be scared — you can be scared of going on strike, you can be scared of losing employment and a paycheck. And I think that I have been used as an example, and my firing instilled a lot of fear in the players. And I also know fear is what has held many movements back.”

That’s why she’s speaking out now — because she can.

“There’s no turning back for me,” she said. “I think with some of the player there are different intentions — because they want to play the game that they love. It’s easier for me to fight and put everything into it than it is for them.”

Solo’s year has been nothing if not eventful.

At the start, Solo and the national team were still basking in their victory at the 2015 Women’s World Cup. Solo allowed only three goals in seven games with five shutouts during the tournament — earning her a second straight Golden Glove Award.

But with the CBA due to expire, Solo and four of her teammates filed a complaint in late March with the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission alleging wage discrimination. The players maintain they make far less than their male counterparts for the national team, despite outperforming them on the international stage. A decision by the EEOC is pending.