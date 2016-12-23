Arsenal up to old tricks as season nears midway point

Arsenal FC — An Apology.

I may have given the impression in recent weeks that this season Arsenal looked the real deal and could make a serious challenge for the title. I believe I said the team was stronger mentally and better equipped to be a contender rather than a pretender.

However, events of the past two matches have made such statements premature and it may, in fact, be business as usual for Arsenal. Instead of going forth, Arsenal could once again finish its almost obligatory fourth place.

It has even been suggested that “Arsenal” should become an official word in the English language. Used as a verb, “doing an Arsenal” would mean to give initial promise, but ultimately falling short of initial expectations.

For example, “I have Arsenaled” is when you have started to decorate a room, but halfway through you realize it is not going to achieve your hopes despite a huge outlay on materials. “It’s an Arsenal” could be to begin a train journey only for the driver to be injured and off work for four months.

Similarly “it’s Oziled” means something has disappeared.

“Where is my pen? It’s Oziled.”

Maybe we should have known better, perhaps it was serial naivete, but Arsenal’s season is in danger of turning into its usual Groundhog Day. It teased us into thinking the bad habits of previous seasons (12 to be precise) because its last title win was in 2004 had been fixed, yet all the signs were there over the past two weeks that when the going gets tough Arsenal cannot get going.

Arsene Wenger blamed the referee for the losses to Everton and Manchester City, both by 2-1 after it had led 1-0, comments as predictable as they were implausible. At the same time, we must be grateful to the Arsenal manager for giving us a new slant on the men responsible for the defeats.

“Referees are protected like lions in a zoo,” he said. While not wishing to argue with someone nicknamed “The Professor,” I have never thought that the king of the jungle needed much, if indeed any, protection from anybody. In fact, my belief has been that any cages or fences at zoos are to protect us human beings from lions.

City’s first goal scored by Leroy Sane was so marginal the Germany international’s big toe may have been offside. When you start whingeing about an inch or two you are really struggling, which Arsenal was when City became more physical.

Mesut Ozil went AWOL as Arsenal’s intensity dropped alarmingly and we saw all the old failings that are only too familiar. When he had finished his customary referee rant Wenger did admit Arsenal “dropped physically and mentally in the second half.”

The 2-1 loss to City means Arsenal has won only three of its last 22 away games against the current top six sides in the last four seasons. Wenger has had a nucleus of outstanding players, yet Arsenal seems trapped in a cycle of underachieving, 12 years of being nearly men, which the Frenchman has been unable to address.

To lose out to Leicester City last time around was the mother of all wasted opportunities and this season’s early optimism has been replaced by mid-term cynicism from hard-core Arsenal fans who believe the choke is always just a matter of time.

Arsenal has finished in the top four every season in the past 20 years, which is a terrific achievement, but the ongoing wait for another title is making many who pay top dollar at Emirates Stadium restless, which is being polite.

While many point the finger at Ozil, Arsenal’s failure has been collective. Go through the side and there is skill to spare. Hector Bellerin is as good a right-back as there is anywhere in Europe, center-backs Laurent Koscielny and Shkodran Mustafi are a solid partnership with left-back Nacho Monreal probably the weakest of the back line, but hardly a liability.

Arsenal is missing the immensely talented Santi Cazorla, whose Achilles injury will keep him sidelined until March, yet Aaron Ramsey, Ozil, Francis Coquelin, Mohamed Elneny and Granit Xhaka are hardly midfield journeymen.

In attack, Theo Walcott is in his best form in years, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain has already scored more goals than in any other season, and Alex Iwobi shows promise. Alexis Sanchez, with 12 league goals and six assists, is pure class, Olivier Giroud is a game-changing substitute, while Lucas Perez’s hat trick against FC Basel hints at better things to come.

Individually, Arsenal has few problems, yet the soft underbelly seen against City, especially when it travels north, appears too often. There is a weakness against set-pieces and protecting leads — last season Arsenal lost 16 points from matches in which it was ahead, while this season it is the only team to have lost three Premier League matches in which it has been leading.

It is here that Arsenal’s lack of leaders is most noticeable because there is no one with the personality, charisma or the drive of former captains such as Tony Adams and Patrick Vieira to rally the troops.

Despite these shortcomings, Arsenal is fourth and though it trails leader Chelsea by nine points, it has reached the knockout stage of the Champions League where it faces Bayern Munich in February.

On Boxing Day, Arsenal hosts an improving West Bromwich Albion, who are eighth, and while history favors the home team, which has lost just one of its last 11 Premier League games against the visitors, winning eight of them, Tony Pulis’ side has the physical and mental strength too often lacking in the Gunners.

How Arsenal, with three wins in its last seven league matches, reacts to the two losses, which ended a 14-game unbeaten streak, will go a long way to revealing whether all the talk about a new mental toughness is just that or if, as it has on many occasions, found its best form when its backs are to the wall.

Christopher Davies was a longtime Premier League correspondent for the London Daily Telegraph.