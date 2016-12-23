Blue Jackets rout Pens for 11th straight win

Some of the high energy seemed to be sucked out of Nationwide Arena when Sidney Crosby scored for Pittsburgh less than 3 minutes into the game against Columbus. But the Penguins wouldn’t find the net again for the rest of the night as the surging Blue Jackets rallied for a blowout win.

Scott Hartnell had his ninth career hat trick and Columbus scored four times in a head-spinning third-period flurry to rout the Penguins 7-1 on Thursday night.

Cam Atkinson, William Karlsson, Brandon Saad and Boone Jenner also scored to help the Blue Jackets win their 11th straight game and take over first place in the Metropolitan Division.

“Goals have been few and far between for myself for the last 15 or 20 games, so it’s nice to contribute,” Hartnell said. “Everyone had smiles on their faces tonight, everyone is contributing, and when you beat the Pens your smile is extra big.”

Sergei Bobrovsky stopped 25 shots for Columbus (22-5-4) amid a rollicking playoff atmosphere and a sellout crowd at Nationwide Arena.

Crosby was mostly shut down in a fast, testy game marked by several skirmishes and players being pulled apart. Matthew Murray had 21 saves for Pittsburgh (21-8-5), which failed to earn a point for the first time in 11 games.

“I think there were momentum shifts throughout the game,” Crosby said. “I think the first period we were really good, the second period they carried the play a little bit more. Obviously, (in) the third they were much better.”

Crosby got his NHL-leading 23rd goal 2:39 in when he batted the puck out of the air into the net after an Ian Cole shot bounced off Bobrovsky’s pads.

Atkinson evened it on a power play at 13:01 into the first, slamming it past Murray after a perfect setup pass from Nick Foligno at the goal line. It was Atkinson’s team-leading 15th goal and 34th point.

Bruins 3, Panthers 1

In Sunrise, Florida, Jaromir Jagr moved into sole possession of the No. 2 spot on the NHL career scoring list, getting an assist in the Panthers’ loss to Boston.

Jagr got point No. 1,888 to break a tie with Mark Messier. The historic point came with 6:40 left.

In a brief ceremony, Jagr was given a golden stick.

Only Wayne Gretzky, with 2,857 points, has more than Jagr. Aleksander Barkov was credited with the goal that deflected off the 44-year-old Czech star.

In a video, Gretzky offered his congratulations.

Wild 4, Canadiens 2

In Montreal, Eric Staal’s short-handed goal in the third period broke a tie and sent Minnesota past the Habs for a ninth straight win that tied the team record.

Kings 4, Predators 0

In Nashville, Peter Budaj made 28 saves to lead Los Angeles over the hosts.

Lightning 5, Blues 2

In Tampa, Alex Killorn scored the go-ahead goal early in the third period, Jonathan Drouin added two late goals and the Lightning rallied from a 2-0 deficit to beat St. Louis.

Senators 2, Ducks 1 (OT)

In Ottawa, Mike Hoffman notched a power-play goal at 4:03 of overtime.

Devils 4, Flyers 0

In Newark, New Jersey, Cory Schneider made 16 saves in his first shutout of the season and the Devils blanked Philadelphia to stop a seven-game losing streak.

Hurricanes 3, Sabres 1

In Buffalo, Jeff Skinner and Justin Faulk scored in Carolina’s victory over the Sabres.

Maple Leafs 6, Avalanche 0

In Denver, Nazem Kadri scored twice and Frederik Andersen stopped 38 shots for his first shutout this season.

Jets 4, Canucks 1

In Vancouver, Nikolaj Ehlers had two third-period goals and added an assist as Winnipeg topped the Canucks.