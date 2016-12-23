Durant, Warriors storm back to post victory over Nets

The Golden State Warriors knew they would need energy and were missing the guy who often provides it, so they weren’t totally surprised by their poor first half.

“It’s kind of what we expected,” coach Steve Kerr said. “I don’t know I expected to be down 16 at the half, but I knew that they would come out and give us a hell of a fight.”

The Warriors ended up winning easily.

Kevin Durant had 26 points, nine rebounds and seven assists, and Golden State turned an ugly start into an easy finish in a 117-101 victory over the Brooklyn Nets on Thursday night.

Klay Thompson added 23 points for the Warriors, who opened a three-game road trip that leads into their NBA Finals rematch in Cleveland on Christmas. They didn’t look ready while falling behind by 16 at halftime, but were back to their sometimes unstoppable selves while outscoring the Nets by 32 points over the final 24 minutes.

“I felt like we were all positive coming into the locker room,” Durant said. “No pointing fingers. None of that stuff. We knew it was just a matter of time.”

Stephen Curry and Zaza Pachulia each finished with 15 points for the Warriors, who played without Draymond Green, who returned to the Bay Area early Thursday after the birth of his son, Draymond Jamal Green Jr.

Brook Lopez scored 28 points for Brooklyn, but just five in the second half as the Nets dropped their fourth straight. They complete a back-to-back against the last two NBA champions when they visit Cleveland on Friday.

“I thought we stuck with it, we did a good job trying to stick with it, but again I think a lot of it is just more on us and what we stopped doing than anything,” Lopez said.

Golden State earned its sixth consecutive win and improved the NBA’s best record to 26-4.

The Warriors had won their last two games by a combined 75 points but didn’t play much defense in the first quarter of this one, allowing 34 points, and then couldn’t find their offense in the second, managing just 16 while the Nets dominated behind Lopez. Brooklyn led 65-49 at the break.

Heat 115, Lakers 107

In Miami, Justise Winslow and Hassan Whiteside each finished with 23 points and 13 rebounds, and the Heat rallied from 19 points down to beat Los Angeles.

Celtics 109, Pacers 102

In Indianapolis, Isaiah Thomas had 28 points and nine assists, helping Boston to its fourth straight win.

Knicks 106, Magic 95

In New York, Derrick Rose scored 19 points, Kyle O’Quinn had 14 points and a career-high 16 rebounds, and the Knicks got the win at home.

Clippers 106, Spurs 101

In Los Angeles, Chris Paul scored 19 points before injuring his left hamstring to lead the Clippers over the San Antonio.

Paul added seven rebounds and six assists before leaving the game late in the third quarter.

Karl rips into Anthony

AFP-JIJI

Former Denver Nuggets coach George Karl is harshly critical of New York Knicks star Carmelo Anthony in an unsparing new memoir in which he calls the player a “user of people.”

Anthony spent his first 7½ NBA seasons with the Nuggets, playing 6½ of those campaigns — from 2005 until early 2011 — for Karl.

“Carmelo was a true conundrum for me in the six years I had him,” Karl writes, according to multiple New York media outlets that obtained an advance look at his book “Furious George”.

“He was the best offensive player I ever coached. . . . He really lit my fuse with his low demand of himself on defense. He had no commitment to the hard, dirty work of stopping the other guy. . . .

“Since Carmelo only played hard on one side of the ball, he made it plain he couldn’t lead the Nuggets, even though he said he wanted to. Coaching him meant working around his defense and compensating for his attitude.”

In the book due out in January, Karl adds that he believes Anthony could have become “the best defender at his position in the NBA.”

“That was never going to happen with Melo,” Karl said, “whose amazing ability to score with the ball made him a star but didn’t make him a winner.”

Anthony isn’t the only one of Karl’s former players to come in for criticism.

Retired Nuggets forward Kenyon Martin and former Nuggets guard J.R. Smith, now with the Cleveland Cavaliers are dubbed, along with Anthony, “spoiled brats.”