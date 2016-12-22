Bayern makes short work of Leipzig

Bayern Munich eased to a comfortable 3-0 victory on Wednesday over promoted RB Leipzig in their top-of-the-table clash to claim the Bundesliga’s unofficial title of ‘autumn champion’ before the winter break.

“We wanted to send a signal,” Bayern captain Philipp Lahm said.

The two sides had been level going into their 16th-round showdown, with Leipzig, boasting the league’s best away record, quietly confident of causing another upset to round off a remarkable first half-season of top-flight soccer.

Only founded in 2009, Leipzig was promoted as second-division runner-up last season but surprised many by making the best ever start for a new team in the Bundesliga.

But the visitors were already two goals down when their hopes were virtually extinguished with Emil Forsberg’s sending off for a dangerous lunge in the 30th minute.

“We all make mistakes,” Leipzig coach Ralph Hasenhuettl said. “It didn’t go as we imagined it would.”

Thiago Alcantara opened the scoring inside 20 minutes, when he arrived at the right time to convert from close range with his thigh after Robert Lewandowski’s initial effort hit the right post.

Xabi Alonso made Bayern’s dominance count with the second goal. Naby Keita, a key player for Leipzig, lost the ball to Arturo Vidal, and it went through Lewandowski and then Thiago, who set up a rare goal from open play for Alonso.

Leipzig’s task grew harder when Forsberg was sent off for a bad challenge on Lahm from behind.

Lewandowski made it 3-0 with a penalty before the break after Leipzig goalkeeper Peter Gulacsi brought down Costa. It meant Lewandowski has scored against every Bundesliga club, the only active player to do so.

Kagawa, Hasebe return

KYODO

With the German Bundesliga shutting down for the winter break, Borussia Dortmund midfielder Shinji Kagawa and Japan captain Makoto Hasebe of Eintracht Frankfurt both returned home on Thursday after experiencing contrasting fortunes in 2016.

Kagawa no longer commands a regular place in the starting lineup for either club or country and he admitted to reporters it had been a tough year.

“Looking back on 2016 there have been grim aspects to it and it has been a difficult year,” said Kagawa. “I want to make use of that experience next year.”

Hasebe, on the other hand, has had an enjoyable season so far with Frankfurt and has just signed an extended contract with the club, which is fourth in the standings.

“For me personally it has been a fulfilling year,” said the midfielder, who has been also operating in defense for his club.

Hasebe on Tuesday signed a new deal that will keep him at Frankfurt until the end of June 2018.

He also got married in July and is planning to hold a wedding ceremony before the end of the year.