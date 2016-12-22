Argentina finishes year atop FIFA world rankings

Lionel Messi’s beaten Copa America finalist Argentina ends the year at the top of FIFA’s world rankings while France, defeated in the Euro 2016 final, was named “mover of the year.”

Argentina finishes 2016 out in front of archrival Brazil to inherit the “team of the year” title from Belgium, displaced from the FIFA summit by the Edgardo Bauza-coached Albiceleste in April.

In all the Argentines won 10 of their 15 games, with one of their three losses coming in the continental showpiece on penalties to Chile in June.

France, too, lost its own continental showpiece in extra time to Portugal on home soil, but was named mover of the year after gaining the most ranking points with 13 wins out of 17 games.