Flyers conquer Capitals in shootout

Steve Mason and the Flyers didn’t want to waste their recent winning streak.

Mason made 36 saves before stopping three straight shots in the shootout, Jakub Voracek and Wayne Simmonds scored in the tiebreaker and Philadelphia beat the Washington Capitals 3-2 on Wednesday night.

Michael Raffl and Claude Giroux scored in regulation for Philadelphia, which snapped a two-game skid that followed a 10-game winning streak.

“It’s definitely good to get back in the win column,” Mason said. “You go on a 10-game winning streak and you can’t let it slide. You can’t let it slide and counteract everything we did on the winning streak.”

Philadelphia’s streak ended with Saturday’s loss at Dallas. The Flyers then fell to the Predators in a shootout at home on Monday night.

It looked like that might happen again when T.J. Oshie, one of the league’s best in the shootout, beat Mason after Shayne Gostibehere opened the tiebreaker by failing to convert. But Mason stopped Washington’s next three shooters, and Philadelphia won it when Simmonds shot high past Braden Holtby in sudden death after Voracek tied the shootout on the Flyers’ third attempt.

“I was just praying (Simmonds) was going to give me one more goal to work with and we were able to pull it out,” Mason said.

Mason stopped Justin Williams to end it.

“Mason was a great backstopper for us,” Philadelphia coach Dave Hakstol said. “He’s a confident goaltender in all areas of the game. I see a confident goaltender when it comes to the shootout.”

Andre Burakovsky and Lars Eller scored in regulation for Washington.

Oilers 3, Coyotes 2

In Glendale, Arizona, Edmonton’s fourth line combined for seven points, Cam Talbot stopped 28 shots and the Oilers defeated the Coyotes in regulation for the first time in 26 games.

Arizona had gone 21-0-4 its previous 25 games against the Oilers, including a pair of wins this season. Edmonton jumped on the Coyotes with two goals in the first period and pushed the lead to 3-0 in the second to beat Arizona for the first time since Jan. 25, 2011.

The Coyotes’ points streak had been tied for sixth-most against one opponent in NHL history.

Mark Letestu had a goal and two assists, and linemate Matt Hendricks had a goal and an assist. Fellow fourth-liner Zack Kassian had two assists for the Oilers, who have won four of five.

Martin Hanzal had a goal and Oliver Ekman-Larsson scored with 6.1 seconds left for the Coyotes, who have lost three straight.