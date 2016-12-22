Gymnastics doctor indicted on child porn charges

A former doctor for USA Gymnastics, already facing sexual assault charges in Michigan court, was arrested Friday on federal child pornography charges.

Dr. Larry Nassar was arrested in Holt, Michigan, and transported to federal court in western Michigan. He appeared without a lawyer and remains in custody.

Nassar has been under scrutiny since September when two gymnasts, including a member of the 2000 U.S. women’s Olympic team, said they were sexually abused by him when they were teens. He denies it.

The indictment says Nassar received child pornography and possessed thousands of images, from 2003 through 2016. Email and phone messages seeking comment from his attorney weren’t immediately returned. U.S. Attorney Patrick Miles will hold a news conference Monday.

In November, the Michigan attorney general’s office charged Nassar with sexually assaulting a girl at his home in Ingham County between 1998 and 2005. The allegations aren’t related to his time as a gymnastics doctor. He has pleaded not guilty.

Besides working for Indianapolis-based USA Gymnastics, Nassar was a doctor at Michigan State University and treated gymnasts from all over Michigan.

Lawyers for 13 women and girls recently told Michigan State that they plan to sue the school over alleged sexual assaults by Nassar. At least three other lawsuits against Nassar are pending.