Giants aiming to clinch spot in Philly

All the New York Giants have to do to secure a playoff berth is beat a struggling division rival headed nowhere.

That’s no simple task in front of a hostile crowd and a national audience.

There’s plenty at stake when the Giants (10-4) visit Philadelphia (5-9) on Thursday night. A victory would secure New York’s first playoff berth since 2011 and also keep pressure on NFC East-leading Dallas (12-2).

But prime-time games in Philly have been tough on the Giants lately. They lost 27-0 on a Sunday night in 2014, and 27-7 on a Monday night in 2015.

“I’ve been called every name in the book in Philly, but you have to embrace it,” wide receiver Odell Beckham, Jr. said. “They don’t want to see you win. It is a pretty ruthless place down there.”

The Eagles have lost five straight games and they’re 2-9 since a 3-0 start, but six of those losses were one-score games. Among them was a 28-23 loss to the Giants on Nov. 6.

Eli Manning nearly gave that game away. The Eagles had four chances to score the winning touchdown from the Giants 17 in the final minutes after Jordan Hicks made an acrobatic interception of Manning’s pass. However, Carson Wentz threw four straight incomplete passes.

“We’re in all these close games,” Wentz said. “To come up short time and time again, that (stinks). It’s tough and there are things we keep saying we have to learn from. At the end of the day, we have to find a way to win these ballgames.”

They also want to prevent the Giants from celebrating in their house. Last year, the Cardinals and Redskins clinched playoff berths in consecutive games at Lincoln Financial Field.

“There is motivation to definitely make sure that that playoff spot isn’t clinched here in Philly if we can control it,” safety Malcolm Jenkins said.

Mitchell cleans up game

Pittsburgh AP

The midweek letters from the NFL league office indicating he’s been fined have stopped popping up in Mike Mitchell’s locker.

So have the penalty flags for unnecessary roughness that used to follow the Pittsburgh Steelers safety around earlier in his career.

Mitchell remains one of the hardest hitters in football. He’s just doing the hitting a little lower these days, a decision he made early in the 2015 season as he tried to adjust to the NFL’s sometimes nebulous rules on what is legal and what is not.

“People talking about me being a dirty player, go slap yourself,” Mitchell said Wednesday. “If you look at the tape, it doesn’t get played that way. I’ve been penalized once in two years.”

While he downplayed the notion that he’s still an “enforcer,” there’s little doubt he plays with an edge as the center fielder in the back of Pittsburgh’s rapidly improving defense.

The Steelers (9-5) have ripped off five straight wins and can clinch the AFC North title on Sunday against Baltimore (8-6) and Mitchell’s former teammate turned rival Steve Smith.

Mitchell and the eternally productive Smith — who played in Carolina together in 2013 — have jawed on the field and occasionally in the media over the past year, stemming from a shot to the back Smith took in a win over the Steelers in October 2015.

Pittsburgh linebacker Lawrence Timmons is the one who actually drilled Smith in the back, forcing Smith to sit out the next game.

It didn’t matter to Smith, who put Mitchell on his “lifetime hit list” and then upped the ante after Baltimore’s 21-14 win over the Steelers in November, calling Mitchell “not much.”