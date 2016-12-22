Thunder ease past Pelicans

Russell Westbrook’s left-handed, inside-out dribble wrong-footed Pelicans guard Jrue Holiday, creating an open lane for a driving layup. That was one of many scoring highlights for the Oklahoma City star, who sometimes looked like he could have outscored New Orleans by himself.

He didn’t have to, though, thanks to a reserve unit led by rookie Alex Abrines that extended leads while Westbrook was resting on the bench.

Westbrook had 42 points and 10 rebounds, Abrines hit five 3s and finished with a career-best 18 points, and the Thunder beat the Pelicans 121-110 on Wednesday night.

“We did a great job of just playing together,” Westbrook said. “It was great, man, to come in (during the fourth quarter) with everything under control. (We) did a great job of managing the game.”

Abrines scored nine points during a pivotal 11-0 run early in the fourth quarter. The surge gave the Thunder a 100-87 lead with 9:18 left, and New Orleans never got within eight points after that.

The 23-year-old shooting guard from Spain, who’d previously reached 10 points only once this season, said he could tell he was shooting well and gaining confidence.

“You get those feelings when you knock down a couple 3s and you’re hot,” Abrines said. “You just receive the ball and you let it fly. You know it’s going in.”

Enes Kanter, who hit a hook shot during that spurt, finished with 14 points and 14 rebounds.

“We just couldn’t get them stopped at all,” Pelicans coach Alvin Gentry said of the Thunder, who scored 56 points in the paint and outrebounded New Orleans 49-34. “Their inside play I thought hurt us.”

Anthony Davis had 34 points and 15 rebounds for New Orleans. Holiday added 23 points and 10 assists, and Terrence Jones scored 21 points for the Pelicans, who’ve lost nine of 12.

Coming off a lopsided victory in Philadelphia a night earlier, New Orleans kept the game competitive through three quarters and trailed 89-87 after Tyreke Evans’ 3-pointer with 11:10 left.

Cavaliers 113, Bucks 102

In Cleveland, Kyrie Irving had 31 points and a career-high 13 assists, and LeBron James scored 29 as the Cavaliers won their second game in two nights over Milwaukee despite being without two starters.

Grizzlies 98, Pistons 86

In Auburn Hills, Michigan, Marc Gasol matched a career high with 38 points on 14-of-17 shooting.

Timberwolves 92, Hawks 84

In Atlanta, Andrew Wiggins scored 19 points and Karl-Anthony Towns had 17 points and 18 rebounds.

Wizards 107, Bulls 97

In Chicago, John Wall had 23 points and nine assists, and Washington rallied past the Bulls for its third road victory of the season.

Rockets 125, Suns 111

In Phoenix, James Harden had 27 points and 14 assists, propelling Houston past Phoenix for its 11th victory in 12 games.

Kings 94, Jazz 93

In Salt Lake City, DeMarcus Cousins scored 21 points and Sacramento rallied from a 20-point deficit to defeat Utah.

Mavericks 96, Trail Blazers 95

In Portland, Harrison Barnes had 28 points and Dallas held off a furious rally by the Blazers that ended when Damian Lillard missed a 3-pointer at the buzzer.