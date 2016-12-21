Japan captain Hasebe earns Frankfurt contract extension

German first-division club Eintracht Frankfurt said Tuesday it has extended the contract of Japan midfielder Makoto Hasebe.

Two-time World Cup captain Hasebe, 32, joined Frankfurt from Nuremberg in the summer of 2014 and his extension will keep him at the club until the end of June 2018.

Speaking after Tuesday’s 3-0 win over Mainz, a result that moved Frankfurt to third in the table, Hasebe said, “This team has set its sights on going higher and this is why I’m staying.

“This is the most fulfilled I have felt since coming to Germany and I feel as a footballer that these last two years have been a career high for me.”

“Makoto is an important building block in our puzzle. He is a real leader and a player who can help with his clever playing style and experience,” Eintracht sports director Fredi Bobic told the club’s official website.

Hasebe left Urawa Reds to begin his Bundesliga career with Wolfsburg in 2008 and helped it win its maiden league title in his first season with the club. He moved to Nuremberg in 2013.