Jagr ties for second in career points

Jaromir Jagr isn’t even thinking about retiring.

Jagr had three assists to pull into a tie for second place on the NHL’s career points list, Aleksander Barkov and Vincent Trocheck scored in the shootout, and the Florida Panthers beat the Buffalo Sabres 4-3 on Tuesday night.

Jagr pulled even with Mark Messier with 1,887 points, trailing only Wayne Gretzky (2,857). Jagr received a long ovation from the fans after tying Messier and acknowledged the crowd.

“When I retire, I’ll look back at what I did, maybe I’m going to think about it a little more, but right now I just enjoy every moment I get a chance to play in this league and try to do everything I can to stay in this league,” the 44-year-old Jagr said. “I love it so much. I know when I said I want to play until 50 everybody was laughing at me, but I’ll work every day to do it.”

Roberto Luongo stopped 33 shots, including both attempts in the shootout, to pull into a tie with Terry Sawchuk for fifth all-time in the NHL with 447 wins.

Nick Bjugstad had his first goal of the season, Keith Yandle also scored and Barkov had a goal and two assists for the Panthers.

The Panthers blew a 2-0 lead when the Sabres scored three consecutive goals.

“When you’re playing a game and all of a sudden you’re down 3-2, you don’t really think about that kind of stuff,” Jagr said.

The Panthers tied the game with 3:51 left in the third. Bjugstad, who missed 19 games with a broken hand, evened the score at 3-all when he swept in the puck from in front off a pass from Barkov, who got the puck from Jagr.

“We didn’t quit, we battled back, we tied it in the last five minutes and won it in a shootout,” Jagr said.

Jagr had his last three-point game on Nov. 19 against Ottawa.

Blue Jackets 3, Kings 2 (SO)

In Columbus, Cam Atkinson had two goals and scored in the shootout to help the Blue Jackets get their franchise-record 10th straight victory.

Wild 2, Avalanche 0

In St. Paul, Minnesota, Devan Dubnyk made 18 saves for his NHL-leading fifth shutout this season as the Wild won their eighth straight.

Islanders 4, Bruins 2

In Boston, Thomas Greiss stopped 48 shots while Anders Lee scored twice and had an assist as the New York snapped a five-game winless streak.

Penguins 7, Rangers 2

In Pittsburgh, Sidney Crosby scored his NHL-leading 22nd goal while Evgeni Malkin had a goal and two assists as the Penguins moved into a tie with the Rangers atop the crowded Metropolitan Division.

Canadiens 5, Ducks 1

In Montreal, Jeff Petry had a goal and two assists as the Canadiens beat Anaheim.

Blues 3, Stars 2 (OT)

In Dallas, David Perron put in a wraparound goal at 1:55 of overtime.

Senators 4, Blackhawks 3

In Chicago, Derick Brassard and Tom Pyatt scored 10 seconds apart during Ottawa’s three-goal second period as the Senators won their third straight.

Lightning 4, Red Wings 1

In Tampa, Andrei Vasilevskiy made 22 saves in relief of Ben Bishop as the Lightning beat Detroit in a game where both starting goalies left due to injuries.

Predators 5, Devils 1

In Newark, New Jersey, James Neal scored twice in the first period while Juuse Saros stopped 27 shots.

Canucks 4, Jets 1

In Vancouver, Jannik Hansen scored twice and Bo Horvat got his 10th goal of the season.

Sharks 4, Flames 1

In San Jose, Joonas Donskoi scored twice to lead the Sharks to their fifth win in six games.