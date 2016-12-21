LeBron’s late 3 leads Cavaliers past Bucks

LeBron James had a big night beyond the arc and capped it with three pivotal points.

James buried a go-ahead 3-pointer with 24 seconds left in overtime and the Cleveland Cavaliers held on for a 114-108 victory over the Milwaukee Bucks on Tuesday night to avenge a late November loss.

“It’s something I practice before the game, it’s something I do on practice days and I was shooting the ball extremely well tonight from the perimeter,” said James, who matched his season high with five 3-pointers. “So, I just trust it. I trust in what I’ve been doing and the work I’ve been putting into it and knock it down.”

Milwaukee took a 108-107 lead on a tip-in by Giannis Antetokounmpo with 1:12 left. Cleveland’s Kyrie Irving missed a 3-pointer from the left corner on the next possession, but Jabari Parker’s lay-in attempt at the other end curled out.

James was fouled on the rebound by Antetokounmpo, his sixth. James then hit the deep 3-pointer to put Cleveland up 110-108.

“That 3 hurt us,” Parker said. “He’s the best player in the world. He doesn’t care how far it is. You’ve got to respect him.”

Parker was fouled on a layup attempt on the ensuing possession but missed both free throws. Irving hit a pair of free throws with 15.7 seconds left to make it 112-108.

James had 34 points and Irving 28 for Cleveland, which had lost at Milwaukee 118-101 on Nov. 29. Parker had 30 points and Antetokounmpo added 25. The two teams meet again Wednesday night in Cleveland.

“Jabari took advantage of some of our smaller guys when we had them on him, getting to the basket, kind of being physical,” Cavaliers coach Tyronn Lue said. “So we’ve got to do a better job with that matchup.”

Kings 126, Trail Blazers 121

In Sacramento, DeMarcus Cousins returned from a brief ejection and finished with a season-high 55 points, capping a wild day for the hot-tempered big man.

Hours after he was fined by the Kings for his profanity-laced tirade against a newspaper columnist last week, Cousins pulled down 13 rebounds and rallied Sacramento in the fourth quarter.

Spurs 102, Rockets 100

In Houston, Patty Mills hit a 3-pointer with 12.9 seconds left to lift San Antonio.

Eric Gordon missed a 3-point attempt after that, before Manu Ginobili missed two free throws to give the Rockets one last chance, but James Harden’s 3-point attempt bounced off the rim at the buzzer.

Hornets 117, Lakers 113

In Charlotte, Kemba Walker had 28 points and 10 assists while Marco Belinelli scored 11 fourth-quarter points as the Hornets rallied from 19 down to beat Los Angeles.

Celtics 112, Grizzlies 109 (OT)

In Memphis, Isaiah Thomas scored a career-high 44 points, including 36 after halftime.

Magic 136, Heat 130 (2OT)

In Miami, Nik Vucevic had 26 points and 12 rebounds while Evan Fournier scored 26 and hit the 3-pointer that put Orlando up for good.

Knicks 118, Pacers 111

In New York, Carmelo Anthony matched a season high with 35 points as the Knicks used a big second-half turnaround to beat Indiana.

Raptors 116, Nets 104

In Toronto, Kyle Lowry had 23 points while Norman Powell scored a season-high 21.

Pelicans 108, 76ers 93

In Philadelphia, Anthony Davis had 31 points and 16 rebounds to lead New Orleans over the Sixers in a matchup of struggling teams.

Warriors 104, Jazz 74

In Oakland, Stephen Curry scored 25 points with four 3-pointers and Kevin Durant had 22 points.

Clippers 119, Nuggets 102

In Los Angeles, J.J. Redick scored 27 points, including 7-for-9 shooting on 3-pointers, and Chris Paul had 16 points for the Clippers.